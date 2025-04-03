THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) has agreed to host more stores selling subsidized produce at its locations.

In a briefing on Thursday, Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos said 61 post offices will host Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores this year, after six other locations opened last year.

“The total network is about 1,100 post offices all over. We have committed to the (DA) about 61 in Metro Manila, northwest Luzon all the way to the Visayas and the Sulu Sea,” Mr. Carlos added.

Agriculture Secretary Francisca P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the DA’s own target is at least 800 Kadiwa stores at PHLPost locations.

“We will scale it up together as we go along, we are hoping for at least 800,” Mr. Laurel added.

The DA’s overall goal is 1,500 Kadiwa locations by the end of 2028.

The DA and PHLPost signed a memorandum of understanding to locate Kadiwa stores in post offices to expand the Kadiwa network.

Under the agreement, the DA, through the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service, will provide technical and administrative support for the operation, establishment, and monitoring of Kadiwa stores.

The department will also ensure agricultural commodities sold at these stores “meet food safety standards, delivery and storage are well managed, and guarantee that store operations do not interfere with PHLPost’s functions.”

For its part, PHLPost will provide the physical space for the stores and assist in the promotion and marketing of the program.

“The postal service will also provide suppliers with essential equipment, including tables, chairs, and tents, to ensure smooth operations,” it said.

The kadiwa program provides farm cooperatives and associations an opportunity to sell directly to consumers, maximizing their returns by cutting out middlemen. It also sells rice and farm products at much cheaper prices than in public markets. — Adrian H. Halili