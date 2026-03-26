Globe has successfully completed its first live trial of the Starlink Mobile, a satellite-to-mobile service in partnership with Starlink, marking a significant step in expanding mobile connectivity beyond the limits of traditional cell towers. Following the earlier announcement of the Globe and Starlink partnership, the live pilot validated the technical performance, interoperability, and overall user experience of satellite-to-mobile connectivity integrated with the Globe core network. Testing was conducted across multiple remote locations in Rizal, Batangas, and Bataan.

Starlink’s satellite-to-mobile technology functions as a cell tower in space, delivering app-based voice calls, simple data and SMS directly from Low Earth Orbit satellites to standard LTE smartphones. No additional hardware, special device, or new application is required. As long as users have a clear view of the sky, connectivity becomes possible even in areas with no terrestrial signal.

During the pilot, Globe tested essential services in areas with no existing mobile coverage. The trial successfully enabled SMS, app-based voice calls, simple data access for messaging services such as Viber and WhatsApp, navigation through map apps, access to eGovernment services via the eGov PH app, sending money and payment transactions through GCash, and load and promo top-ups through the GlobeOne app.

The pilot confirmed the feasibility of extending mobile connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial networks. The technology is designed to support connectivity in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA), provide an additional communication layer during network outages caused by disasters, and enable mobile access in maritime environments up to 12 nautical miles.

Joel Agustin, Senior Vice President for Service Planning and Engineering at Globe, emphasized the importance of this milestone as “another breakthrough service from Globe in partnership with Starlink to serve Filipinos using satellite technology for connectivity.”

“This will be our lifeline especially during disasters and our complementary coverage in areas where terrestrial network is not available. The service will also address the connectivity requirements of GIDA communities and strengthen coverage across the country’s territorial boundaries,” he added.

With network integration and initial testing successfully completed, Globe and Starlink have validated satellite-to-mobile capability in the Philippine setting, laying the groundwork for the next stage of the partnership and onto commercial rollout. The milestone reflects tangible progress in translating the collaboration into operational readiness and reinforces Globe’s commitment to deliver resilient and inclusive connectivity nationwide.

Following the live pilot tests, Globe and Starlink will expand testing scenarios to include additional locations and operational scalability. The next stage will focus on broader validation of various operational scenarios and functions, including stress testing and limitations, in preparation for Globe’s satellite-to-mobile commercial rollout, subject to regulatory approvals.

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