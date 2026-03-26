Games on Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. – Meralco vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – Barangay Ginebra vs NLEX

IMPORT-LESS Rain or Shine (ROS) braves on as the full-force Meralco boasts a huge edge following the suspension of Jaylen Johnson when they dispute the solo lead in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Mr. Johnson, the impressive 6-foot-9 reinforcement of the Elasto Painters will serve his one-game ban after a one-on-one fistfight last week against TNT Tropang 5G forward Glenn Khobuntin, who was slapped with a two-game suspension plus a P70,000 fine.

The American ace, who also had a P50,000 fine, was ejected last match and missed the last six minutes of the game but the all-Filipino ROS persevered to escape with a 112-109 win against the Tropang 5G led by the 7-foot-3 Bol Bol for a 2-0 slate.

Whether ROS has enough local firepower once more to get the job done against the complete Meralco squad led by another tower in 7-foot-0 Marvin Jones will be tested at 5:15 p.m. before the main match between Ginebra (1-0) and NLEX (2-1) at 7:30 p.m.

The Elasto Painters and the Bolts, along with the Gin Kings, remain as the only unbeaten team in the 13-team league so far and the path to the top has been vacated after Phoenix handed the surprise leader Terrafirma its first defeat, 133-105, for a momentary tie at No. 1 with 3-1 slates.

ROS will miss Mr. Johnson’s averages of 33 points and 16.5 rebounds but it is what it is for head coach Yeng Guiao, whose appeal to rescind his import’s suspension was denied by the PBA this week.

“We just have to play without him,” Mr. Guiao’s curt answer to a tall order in their way in a bid to stay unbeaten and snatch pole position. Before TNT headlined by former NBA player Mr. Bol, his wards also pulled the rug from under the fancied guest team Macau Black Knights, 116-109.

Mr. Guiao will be banking on Adrian Nocum, who was named the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week after his heroics against TNT, to lead the way alongside Caelan Tiongson, Jhonard Clarito, Luis Villegas, Santi Santillan and Felix Pangilinan-Lemetti.

Like ROS, Meralco is off to a strong start after trouncing Converge, 109-88, and Phoenix, 93-86.

CJ Cansino, Chris Banchero, Cliff Hodge and skipper Chris Newsome have been steady under the wings of Mr. Jones in the first two games but Meralco’s X-factor will be its top rookie in Jason Brickman, who’s slowly but surely gaining his fine form after limited action in his conference debut due to groin injury.

Mr. Brickman, the 7th overall selection who had to finish his MPBL duties with Abra during the Philippine Cup, bled for just three points in his debut but the 34-year-old floor general finally stamped his class with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Fuel Masters.

But doing it again opposite a spirited ROS without its import would still not be a walk in the park for the Bolts, warned head coach Luigi Trillo.

“Sometimes they say that’s an advantage, but sometimes that can be a disadvantage. Rain or Shine is a team that’s very capable even without an import,” he said.

“They’ve had times when they didn’t play with an import and they won games so we know their chemistry is there. Without it being said, we need to capitalize on these opportunities. Injuries happen to players, suspensions happen. We need to take advantage and be locked in.” — John Bryan Ulanday