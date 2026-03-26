Newly elected PANA (Philippine Association of National Advertisers) President Yasmin Mallari urged fellow marketing professionals to focus on authentic brand-building — and remain grounded in truth, purpose, and accountability — in an era where artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how brands connect with consumers.

Mallari, assistant vice president and head of integrated marketing communications of Unilab, Inc., made the call in her inaugural speech during the induction of the new PANA officers.

“Authenticity remains—and will always be—the foundation of every strong brand,” Mallari said as she notes how AI-driven tools transform content creation, media planning, and consumer targeting. “AI can help us tell our story faster—but it cannot define our ‘why.’ Our brand DNA must continue to guide every message we say, every story we tell, and every promise we make to our consumers.”

Also elected to the 2026 PANA leadership were Cuayo Juico, senior legal counsel of P&G, as vice president; Bea Ballesca-Martinez, marketing manager of Century Pacific Food, Inc., as secretary; Regina Pineda, vice president for marketing communications and services of PLDT, as treasurer; Ricky Salvador, head of external affairs, regulatory and communications of Kopiko (Mayora), as auditor; and Emmanuel Ordinanza, head of integrated media of Nestle Philippines, as public relations officer.

The new board of directors includes Julie Balarbar, former chair and professor at De La Salle University; Victor Janolino, corporate marketing director of Rebisco; Maye Yao Co Say, chief operating officer of Richwell Phils. Inc.; Maria Lolita Vargas, vice president and marketing manager of San Miguel Brewery, Inc.; and Joaquin San Agustin, executive vice president for marketing of Shopping Center Management Corp. (SM Supermalls).

The induction of the new PANA officers was attended by industry leaders and partner organizations, with Unilab’s Alexander S. Panlilio, senior vice president and head of revenue and commercial operations, serving as keynote speaker and inductor. Also present were outgoing PANA president Chrissy Roa, outgoing PANA Foundation chair Maye Yao Co Say, and officials from allied industry groups including the 4As, Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines, Media Specialists Association of the Philippines, Out-of-Home Advertising Association of the Philippines, and the Ad Standards Council.

In her speech, Mallari said PANA’s 2026 thrust will be “Authentic Brand-Building in an AI-Enabled Consumer Economy,” reflecting the need for marketers to keep pace with technology without losing sight of the values that make brands credible. She noted that while AI offers speed, scale, and efficiency, it cannot replace human intention, values, identity, and purpose.

“We are in this age where consumers can detect insincerity or inauthenticity instantly,” Mallari said. “We as brand builders must continue to champion truth consistently, and with even greater discipline and responsibility.”

Her remarks also underscored PANA’s broader role as an industry body. Beyond representing advertisers, the organization is expected to help set standards, promote responsible communications, encourage learning and collaboration, and ensure that technology strengthens—not undermines—consumer trust.

Among the initiatives outlined for 2026 were expanded AI-focused learning sessions during general membership meetings, strategic partnerships for upskilling, support for updated ethical standards for AI-generated content, and wider access to industry data and research for members, all meant to enable PANA member-companies to build future-ready marketing teams.

Mallari said that in the end, even in an AI-enabled marketplace, the consumer remains the industry’s “ultimate north star.” For PANA, she said, the task is not only to embrace innovation but to ensure that the future of marketing remains anchored on authenticity, credibility, and trust.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.