SENATE PRESIDENT Francis G. Escudero has signed subpoenas to summon officials to the Senate committee hearing on the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“I had signed subpoenas to summon two officials… we sent them to the Senate legal counsel to study the implication of invoking executive privilege,” Mr. Escudero said during a news briefing on Thursday.

He added that he sought the aid of Senate lawyers on the signed subpoenas to avoid a constitutional crisis.

He identified the officials as Prosecutor General Richard D. Fadullon and Philippine Air Force Lieutenant General Arthur M. Cordura.

Senator Maria Imelda R. Marcos sought to subpoena the officials after Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on Monday invoked executive privilege to officials and cabinet secretaries invited to the Senate committee hearing on Foreign Relations.

Mr. Bersamin said the agenda has been extensively discussed by the Committee in its March 20 hearing, noting also that Ms. Marcos has already publicly relayed the panel’s “comprehensive” findings.

He also cited a possible violation of the sub judice rule, which could unduly influence the ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court.

“There are more questions that need answers, and so many of us citizens have sent documents, information, and evidence that this hearing should be an opportunity for our cabinet members to explain to the people,” Ms. Marcos said during the second committee hearing on Thursday.

According to her preliminary report, Ms. Marcos said the Philippines had no obligation to arrest and surrender Mr. Duterte to the ICC, and the government had not only helped the ICC in the arrest but have planned it before a warrant was issued. — Adrian H. Halili