SEVENTEEN overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrested in Qatar have been granted provisional release as authorities continue their investigation, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Thursday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, in a statement, said the OFWs detained for allegedly participating in an illegal assembly without a permit have not been formally charged.

Under Qatari law, such offenses can result in six months to three years of imprisonment and fines ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 Qatari riyals (P157,682.02 to P788,410.08).

Mr. Cacdac said the Philippine government will provide legal and welfare assistance to the workers as they navigate the legal process.

He added that the released OFWs are currently in contact with their families and receiving support.

Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D. Melicor and Labor Attaché Edward Ferrer are set to meet with them to coordinate their legal defense.

The DMW also reaffirmed its commitment to assisting the affected OFWs in maintaining their employment status.

Mr. Cacdac also urged Filipino workers abroad to comply with the laws and regulations of their host countries.

“This serves as a reminder to all our fellow Filipinos working overseas to respect the laws of their host nations. In Qatar, these individuals faced arrest, but adherence to local laws should not require such consequences,” he said in Filipino.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Doha, in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy, remains on standby to provide necessary aid to the OFWs. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana