THE Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday said it had coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) on security measures ahead of scheduled rallies on Feb. 25.

Justice spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez told reporters in a Viber group chat that the PNP met with a panel of DoJ prosecutors on Monday to discuss security preparations, as civil society organizations announced demonstrations commemorating the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

“The DoJ through its prosecutors will be on standby to assist law enforcement in the conduct of Inquest, if necessary,” Mr. Martinez said. “Inquest proceedings are done to determine the validity of warrantless arrests.”

Meanwhile, labor groups also said on Tuesday that they will participate in pushing for the end of political dynasties, stronger anti-corruption measures, and the redistribution of wealth through living wages, worker protections, and improved public services.

In a separate public advisory, the Department of Labor and Employment reminded employers that Wednesday is an ordinary working day and that the “no work, no pay” rule applies.

Meanwhile, the Palace said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is studying suggestions to make Feb. 25 a regular holiday following proposals from lawmakers.

“He will study the suggestions regarding this matter,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told reporters via Viber.

Feb. 25 has been declared a special working day to mark the 40th anniversary of the revolution that ousted late President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr. from power.

On Oct. 13, 2023, the younger Marcos announced that Feb. 25 would not be a holiday in 2024 under Proclamation No. 368, with Malacañang saying that the observance was deemed to have minimal socioeconomic impact since it fell on a Sunday.

On Monday, lawmakers from Akbayan Party-list filed House Bill 7911 to restore the Feb. 25 anniversary of the revolution.

The proposal seeks to restore consistent recognition of the historic commemoration, which has been irregularly observed in recent years.

The lawmakers said that the holiday would reaffirm the significance of the 1986 revolution that restored democracy in the Philippines. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking and Chloe Mari A. Hufana