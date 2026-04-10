Tropical Storm Sinlaku (international name), which will be locally named Caloy, is likely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as early as Wednesday, according to the state weather bureau on Friday.

“It is possible that it may enter our PAR next week, between Wednesday and Thursday,” Leanne Marie Loreto, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said in a 5:00 am press briefing in Filipino.

Sinlaku was last located 2,730 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, moving south-southwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph), PAGASA said in its seperate 10:00 am tropical cyclone monitoring.

It intensified into a tropical storm on Thursday night, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph during the monitoring period.

PAGASA said the storm may intensify into a typhoon and is not ruling out the possibility of it reaching super typhoon strength.

“We are seeing a lower chance of landfall… It is more likely to veer away or just skirt within the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” Ms. Loreto said.

She added that as Sinlaku enters PAR, it may cause rough sea conditions along the eastern section of the country due to strong winds.

Mr. Loreto also said that the forecast is still subject to change and the public is encourage to continuously monitor updates from PAGASA.

Meanwhile, in a separate threat potential forecast, PAGASA said Sinlaku is expected to generally move northwestward from Thursday until Wednesday next week.

It is likely to maintain this trajectory and “will pass through the northeastern portion of the PAR before recurving towards the southeastern coast of Japan” from April 16 to 22, PAGASA said.

Sinlaku, which will be named Caloy upon entering PAR, is the country’s third tropical cyclone this year and the first for the month of April.

PAGASA earlier said that around eight to 16 tropical cyclones are likely to form and enter PAR from April to September this year. — Edg Adrian A. Eva