Dita Angara-Mathay appointed as new Tourism chief

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed “seasoned public servant” Dita Angara-Mathay as the new secretary for the Department of Tourism (DoT) on Friday.

“Her appointment reflects the administration’s push to position tourism not only as a cultural showcase, but as a strong driver of jobs, businesses, and regional development,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

Ms. Angara-Mathay previously worked as a Commercial Counselor at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo, where she led strategic partnerships with Japanese industries.

She also led programs linked to global opportunities that support enterprise development and expand opportunities for Filipino businesses, especially micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“With her appointment, the administration aims to further align tourism with economic growth, attracting more investments, supporting local industries, and ensuring that the gains from tourism are felt across the regions,” the PCO added.

Tourism Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso has been the officer-in-charge of the department since March, after former DoT Chief Ma. Christina G. Frasco took on a new post as the Presidential Adviser for Sustainable and Resilient Communities.

Ms. Frasco previously faced strong criticism during her term, including scrutiny on social media over promotional materials that featured her image rather than the country’s tourism spots. — Almira Louise S. Martinez