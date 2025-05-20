THE Department of Justice (DoJ) is preparing the documents needed to ask the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to include a former Rodrigo R. Duterte spokesman in its red notice.

Justice Spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV told reporters in a Viber chat the DoJ is still studying the best course of action in including ex-spokesman Herminio L. Roque in the red notice list of Interpol.

“We are still preparing the documents needed for an Interpol request for a red notice,” Mr. Clavano said. “Yet, over and beyond Interpol, and upon consultation with the international law experts in the DoJ, there are many more options to consider.”

Mr. Roque did not immediately respond to a Viber message seeking comment.

The former spokesman is facing human trafficking charges due to his ties with Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

Last week, a Pampanga court issued an arrest warrant against him and other businessmen due to a Porac, Pampanga POGO hub raided last year.

Mr. Roque has denied allegations, saying the moves are just part of political persecution.

He is currently seeking political asylum in The Netherlands.

According to Interpol’s website, a red notice is a “request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

“It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana