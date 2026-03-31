DOMINION Holdings, Inc. (DHI) said it has appointed Isidro A. Consunji as chairman of the board.

The appointment followed the board’s acceptance of former chairman Frederic C. Dybuncio, who will remain as company president, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday.

Mr. Consunji has served as chairman and president of DMCI Holdings, Inc. since March 1995.

He is also chairman of Semirara Mining and Power Corp. and a director of Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp.

In earlier disclosures, DHI said it plans to expand its asset portfolio following the sale of all of BDO Unibank, Inc.’s shares to Monte Sur Equity Holdings, Inc.

Under its new owners and board, DHI said it intends to continue operating as a holding company focused on investments in mining corporations, including acquiring shares in firms with mining operations.

DHI, formerly BDO Leasing and Finance, Inc., previously held real estate properties, securities or shares of stock, and other assets, and engaged in investment and related business activities.

Mr. Consunji holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from the University of the Philippines. He also earned a Master of Business Economics from the Center for Research and Communication and a Master of Business Management from the Asian Institute of Management.

He also completed the Advanced Management Program at IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

The board also approved the appointment of Tephanie M. Gandia as assistant corporate secretary. She will continue to serve as corporate information officer.

Ms. Gandia is a practicing lawyer specializing in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, banking, and capital markets. She is also a partner at Serrano Law.

DHI reported a 31.05% decline in net income to P139.36 million in 2025 from P202.12 million in 2024. — Aaron Michael C. Sy