THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR), through its regional offices, is conducting an independent investigation into the recent killings of local executives and election candidates in Zamboanga del Sur and Maguindanao, it said on Wednesday.

“We denounce similar incidents which violate the most fundamental of all rights—the right to life—this time affecting public officials and candidates as we approach the 2025 National and Local Elections,” it added in a statement.

The CHR expressed grave concern over the continuing attacks on local officials, as these incidents undermine public service, instill fear within communities, and erode democratic processes.

“We must be reminded that a secure environment is essential for conducting proper and credible elections, thereby enabling every citizen and voter to participate in political processes without fear for their safety,” it added.

On Jan. 3, a councilor from a village in Zamboanga del Sur was shot 12 times and died instantly. The next day, another councilor from another village in the same town was killed while riding a motorcycle, it noted.

Also on Jan. 3, the chair of a village in Maguindanao del Sur was shot multiple times at home shortly after praying on the balcony. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

On Jan. 18, a candidate for municipal council in Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte, was ambushed while riding a motorcycle home from the Midsayap area. The victim died on the spot.

Authorities are still investigating whether these killings were politically motivated. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana