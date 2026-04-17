The Department of Education (DepEd) said it is looking into installing solar power panels in public schools next year to conserve electricity and cut costs amid the national energy crisis.

“We’re studying the possibility of solarization of our public schools,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara told reporters in a briefing on Thursday.

“This is a long-term solarization, putting solar panels on the roofs of our public schools because we’re seeing it done a lot in some government buildings,” he added.

Mr. Angara noted that Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin is open to the idea, and that it aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s policy on renewable energy.

“So definitely I can see that this is a good option to add solar panels in our schools to be economical. At the same time, you’re helping the national effort to conserve energy,” he said.

The project, however, is scheduled for next year due to a lack of funding in the agency’s 2026 budget.

“The problem is, as you know, with the government, you have to budget a year ahead. If we want to do it, we don’t have a budget for it yet, unless we have savings or we get it from our maintenance funds,” Mr. Angara said.

“Realistically speaking, if we’re looking at doing it on a large scale, it will be for next year,” he added.

In addition to the energy conservation efforts, the DepEd also issued protocols and flexible work arrangements, following the Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 114 issued by Malacañang in March.

Some of these protocols include maintaining a standard thermostat setting of 24°C for air-conditioned spaces, activating sleep settings on all office equipment, strictly turning off non-essential lights and electronic equipment during lunch breaks and after hours, and minimizing elevator usage.

For the upcoming opening of classes in June, Mr. Angara said the agency has yet to decide whether to transition to blended learning or maintain in-person classes.

“Regarding blended learning, we still don’t have a [directive] yet because our bias is really towards face-to-face instruction.”

DepEd will roll out its trimester system for School Year 2026-2027, replacing the traditional four-quarter system, along with the strengthened Senior High School (SHS) curriculum, marking a shift in the country’s basic education system. — Almira Louise S. Martinez