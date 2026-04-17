PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday said that the government is coordinating with Czech officials to enable the immediate return of former lawmaker Elizaldy “Zaldy” S. Co.

Mr. Marcos earlier announced on his social media account on Thursday evening that Mr. Co had been captured and detained in Prague.

“Our coordination with Czech authorities continues,” Mr. Marcos said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The President also said that, based on the latest information, the former Ako Bikol representative was stopped at the German border after attempting to enter from the Czech Republic.

“He was denied entry and returned to Czech authorities, where he remains in custody,” Mr. Marcos said.

As the government is in close coordination with the Czech government, Mr. Marcos said that it is ensuring due process will be observed while arranging for his return to the country as soon as possible.

He also said that the government will keep the public informed of further developments.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is prepared to help facilitate Co’s possible return to the country while properly observing all legal processes.

It also said it is already coordinating with concerned agencies and law enforcement counterparts to verify details about Co’s arrest.

Mr. Co is linked to the flood control controversy after being charged with plunder, graft, and malversation over alleged anomalous flood control projects involving ghost and deficient infrastructure works.

The most prominent case involves a P288-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro that was earlier filed before the Sandiganbayan. — Edg Adrian A. Eva