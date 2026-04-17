The eGovPH Super App has been restored following reports of service disruptions attributed to a surge in user activity, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Friday.

DICT Undersecretary for e-Government David L. Almirol Jr. clarified that the temporary downtime was not caused by a security incident but rather by an overwhelming influx of simultaneous transactions on the platform.

“Our servers were overwhelmed due to the surge in eGov usage, especially following the launch of new features,” Mr. Almirol said in a statement. He noted that the app currently has around 40 million users, contributing to the high demand.

Over the past few days, users reported persistent technical issues, including difficulties logging in and an inability to access basic services. The DICT noted that the disruption lasted several hours across two days.

Following the reports, the DICT announced on April 13 that the app would undergo maintenance and feature updates, advising the public to access the platform at a later time. Immediate steps were also taken to address performance limitations.

Moving forward, Mr. Almirol said the DICT plans to expand its server capacity to prevent future disruptions.

The agency aims to fulfill this by coordinating with key government stakeholders, including Malacañang, to ensure a more robust infrastructure capable of handling higher usage as more services are integrated into the platform. — Edg Adrian A. Eva