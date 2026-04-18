Avega Managed Care, Inc. (AVEGA), the leading Third‑Party Administration (TPA) provider in the Philippines and part of the Fullerton Health group of companies, celebrates its 15th anniversary today. Guided by the theme “Forging New Paths Forward,” AVEGA remains committed to shaping the future of healthcare in the Philippines.

Since its incorporation in April 2011, AVEGA has evolved from an emerging healthcare solution into one of the country’s most expansive managed care companies. The organization currently manages 600,000 lives for over 950 corporate and institutional clients, insurance, and broker partners, reaching P1.3 billion in revenue in 2025. This diverse portfolio includes small- and medium-sized enterprises, large local conglomerates, and multinational organizations across critical sectors such as BPO, manufacturing, retail, banking, and education.

“AVEGA’s journey has always been driven by the need for innovative healthcare,” said Norman Amora, AVEGA President. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to excellence, accessibility, and meeting our members’ evolving healthcare needs. Our focus is on enhancing our capacity to deliver efficient solutions amid rising global healthcare costs.”

The company’s extensive reach is supported by a robust healthcare network, comprising over 70,000 highly regarded physicians and 3,000 reputable hospitals and diagnostic centers. This operational excellence has earned AVEGA significant industry recognition, including being named the “Best Performing HMO in 2023” and ranking among the “Top 5 Best Performing HMOs in 2025.” The company also maintains ISO certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) to ensure compliance with international data privacy standards.

To lead the next era of managed care, AVEGA is actively expanding its digital ecosystem. Key initiatives include the AGORA platform, which features mobile apps and web portals designed to streamline the patient experience. The company has also installed self-service kiosks within hospital hubs for faster requisition of consultation forms. Further innovations include automated member enrollment or termination and claims processing, e-RCS Express for faster generation of consultation forms, and the ongoing development of an app specifically for affiliated physicians.

Beyond technology, AVEGA is expanding the reach of its specialized care. The company has entered into a pioneering partnership with Mitsubishi Corp. following its recent investment in Fullerton Health, the parent company of the Intellicare Group. This collaboration focuses on delivering data-driven healthcare solutions while expanding business opportunities in local and regional markets.

“I would like to congratulate AVEGA on reaching this important 15‑year milestone. The Company’s growth reflects a deep understanding of the Philippines market and a steadfast devotion to accessible, innovative healthcare. As part of the Fullerton Health Group, AVEGA contributes meaningfully to our commitment to providing high‑quality care across the Asia Pacific region. We are proud to support the team as they continue to forge new paths forward,” said Ho Kuen Loon, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Fullerton Health.

In line with its 15th-anniversary milestone, the company is also re-introducing its official brand mascot, Ava the Purple Panda, as a caring, supportive, and knowledgeable companion. Ava embodies the empathy and approachability that define AVEGA, serving as a trusted partner for every member throughout their healthcare journey.

The organization is also integrating Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (EESG) principles into its core operations. These practices include a push for digital HMO IDs over physical cards to reduce waste, mindful sourcing from local suppliers, and sustainable workplace practices that promote employee wellness, productivity, and social responsibility.

With 15 years of proven expertise, AVEGA remains dedicated to evolving alongside the modern workforce. By bridging the gap between affordable and accessible health coverage and quality medical care, the company continues to empower organizations to build a healthier future through tailored healthcare solutions.

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