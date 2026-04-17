Euro Motor, a pioneer in providing accessible and dependable mobility for Filipinos, marked a historic milestone at the Makina Moto Expo 2026. The event served as the brand’s official debut at the prestigious expo, coinciding with its 20th anniversary of operations in the Philippines.

Since its entry into the local market in 2006, Euro Motor has built a legacy of providing high-quality, reliable motorcycles at competitive price points. Over the last two decades, the brand has become a staple for Filipino riders, offering machines designed specifically for the unique demands of local roads — whether for business, daily commuting, or urban leisure.

A Multi-Brand Showcase

Sharing the spotlight at the Euro Motor pavilion were partner brands Benda and Morbidelli, showcasing a diversified portfolio that caters to different segments of the riding community. This collaborative display highlighted Euro Motor’s growth from a focused utility provider to a versatile player in the Philippine motorcycle industry.

The Pillars of Euro Motor: A Diverse Lineup

Visitors at the expo were treated to a comprehensive look at Euro Motor’s current offerings, categorized into three strategic segments:

Business Units: Anchored by the legendary Daan Hari Series , these units are engineered for heavy-duty use. Often paired with sidecars, they remain the trusted choice for tricycle drivers nationwide due to their durability and low maintenance costs.

Moped & Underbone Series: With engines ranging from 110cc to 150cc , these models provide the perfect balance of fuel efficiency and practicality for the modern Filipino commuter.

Scooters: Ranging from 125cc to 180cc , this lineup focuses on comfort, style, and ease of use, meeting the needs of city riders without compromising on the brand’s hallmark reliability.

A Glimpse of the Future: Concept Models

While celebrating twenty years of heritage, Euro Motor also looked toward the horizon. The brand held a special soft-launch of concept motorcycles, signaling a new era of innovation. These concept models feature modern design languages and advanced technologies, reaffirming Euro Motor’s commitment to evolving alongside the needs of the Filipino rider.

The Sincerity of Aftersales: Partnering with Makoto

Central to the Euro Motor experience is the peace of mind provided by Makoto Philippines. A trusted name in motorcycle spare parts since 1998, Makoto — whose name translates to “Sincerity” — ensures that Euro Motor owners have access to high-quality, affordable genuine parts through an extensive nationwide dealer network. This partnership ensures that every Euro Motor on the road is maintained to the highest safety standards.

The Smart Choice for the Filipino Rider

“Our participation in Makina Moto Expo 2026 is more than just a debut; it is a celebration of 20 years of partnership with the Filipino people,” the company stated in a closing remark. “From the tricycle drivers who power our local economies to the daily commuters and urban explorers, Euro Motor remains dedicated to being ‘The Smart Choice’ — providing dependability today and innovation for the years to come.”

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