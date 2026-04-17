Cignal said on Friday that its partnership with Samsung Electronics Philippines will help boost viewership and increase accessibility across its content and channels nationwide.

“Cignal’s partnership with Samsung is key to expanding our viewership,” MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., President & Chief Executive Officer Victorico “Ricky” Vargas said in a news release.

“This allows us to bring high-quality content to millions of Filipinos and meet them where they are,” he added.

Under the partnership, blockbuster movies, series, and other content from CIGNAL TV, CIGNAL Play, Pilipinas Live, and CIGNAL Super will be available on Samsung mobile devices through the Cignal app.

Cignal subscribers can also enjoy bundled offers with Samsung products, while Samsung users can gain access to pre-installed content from homegrown artists and filmmakers.

The partnership also includes joint packages for corporate clients and campaigns that promote both brands to Filipino consumers, expected to commence within 2026.

“We are proud to make Filipino programs and movies accessible to as many Filipinos as possible with this partnership,” Samsung Electronics Philippines President Roman Han said in a news release.

“As we take this step with Cignal, we will continue to work towards accelerating digital content adoption through our large device install base in the Philippines,” he added.

MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., chaired by Manuel V. Pangilinan, is the holding company of Cignal TV.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest, has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Almira Louise S. Martinez