BITSKWELA, a Filipino-led education technology (edtech) startup, recently launched a program designed to bridge the knowledge gap in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies among students.

“While students showed increasing curiosity and enthusiasm about blockchain, many still lack the hands-on experience needed to fully understand its tools and practical use cases,” Andrea Pilapil, head of the program called Blockchain Student Alliance (BSA), said in a statement.

“Blockchain education is often confined to conceptual knowledge, and there’s a pressing need to bridge that gap with practical and project-based learning,” she added.

According to Ms. Pilapil, the insufficient knowledge about the practical usage of blockchain in different fields, like supply chains, healthcare, and voting systems, is caused by the lack of access to blockchain education among non-technology students.

Through Sonic University, an educational program by EVM layer-1 platform and blockchain innovation leader Sonic Labs, the BSA aims to equip students with practical skills and empower the youth to explore opportunities and careers in the blockchain industry.

The BSA and Bitskwela conducted workshops from October to November with more than 500 students across various universities nationwide to help combat the lack of information on the said technology.

“Learning this technology can be better integrated through introductory courses in fields like business, economics, and computer science, along with practical, project-based learning to help students gain hands-on experience in building blockchain solutions,” Ms. Pilapil said.

“Interdisciplinary programs should also explore its use in industries such as healthcare, finance, and supply chain,” she added.

In the Philippines, government agencies are exploring blockchain technologies to improve government transactions and enhance trust in digital services.

The Department of Budget and Management, for one, utilizes the minimum viable product (MVP) of Prismo, a hybrid private-public blockchain technology.

On its website, Prismo said this MVP highlights the “potential and effectiveness” of the technology in real-life scenarios.

In addition, the Department of Information and Communications Technology launched eGovChain, a blockchain platform of a “government decentralized, distributed ledger technology that securely records transactions.”

It added that eGovChain helps ensure that all transactions of governmental processes are “immutable and verifiable.”

“Through eGovChain, government agencies can streamline operations, reduce fraud, and improve trust with the public by providing a secure and transparent record-keeping system,” the department said.

In 2025, Bitskwela plans to continue its BSA tour and host more hands-on workshops and interactive activities to further expose and connect the students with the blockchain ecosystem and industry leaders. — Almira Louise S. Martinez