The story of the resurrection is not merely a cornerstone of Christian doctrine; it is a test of moral integrity, both personal and national. From the first witnesses of the empty tomb to modern believers navigating power, politics and public life, the question has never changed: What does it mean to truly believe that Christ is risen?

Early on that first Sunday morning, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb and found the stone rolled away. What she encountered was not just an empty grave, but the beginning of a transformed understanding of faith. In fact, she was searching for the dead body of Jesus, not exactly for the Risen Christ. She reported to Peter and John, who rushed to the burial site, confronted by a mystery they did not immediately understand. The folded linen, the empty tomb, and the quiet order within it all pointed to something extraordinary, yet comprehension unfortunately lagged behind their observation.

The resurrection would later be confirmed through Jesus’ multiple appearances: to Cephas, the 12 disciples, more than 500 believers, James and Paul, as recorded in I Corinthians 15:3–8. These accounts established not just an event, but a foundation, one that affirms Christ’s death, validates his resurrection and anchors the Christian faith in verifiable witness.

But the deeper lesson lies not only in the evidence but also in the responses.

Mary responded with deep devotion. Hers was an affective faith, marked by love and loyalty. John demonstrated intuitive faith; he saw and believed, even before everything made sense. Peter’s response was more complex — contemplative, uneven, yet ultimately transformative. He had inner conflicts to resolve before his enlightenment. And then there was Thomas, who demanded empirical proof before belief could take hold.

These responses are not relics of the past; they are reflections of the present. Modern believers and skeptics alike still fall into these patterns: some led by emotion, others by insight, others by struggle, and still others only by evidence. Faith engages the whole person. But it also demands something more, and that is the consistency between what is professed and how one lives such a profession.

It is here that the quiet yet profound figure of Nicodemus becomes especially relevant.

Nicodemus in John chapter 3 first appears as a man of stature, a Pharisee who approached Jesus under cover of night. He was curious, searching, but cautious, unwilling to risk his position or reputation. His faith, if it could yet be called that, remained hidden, obviously tentative, and yes, incomplete. In John chapter 7, he starts to openly articulate some thoughts about justice and fairness when the Pharisees debated what to do with the prophet from Galilee.

But the resurrection narrative reveals a different Nicodemus.

No longer concealed by darkness, he emerges into the open with a bold and costly act of devotion. In John chapter 19, Nicodemus brings an estimated 75 to 100 pounds of burial spices. This is an offering fit for kings; he honors Jesus publicly. The value of this act, in modern terms, could range from $150,000 to $200,000. More than the cost, however, was the risk. To align himself with a crucified man was to defy the very establishment that had condemned Jesus.

Nicodemus crossed the line from curiosity to conviction, from secrecy to open defiance.

And in doing so, he exposes the central tension of faith, both then and now: the gap between belief that is spoken and belief that is lived.

Many today profess faith. They invoke God in speeches, display religiosity in public by kneeling in the open and beating their chests, and identify with spiritual traditions. But like Nicodemus in his earlier phase, their belief often remains cautious, calculated and convenient. It avoids cost. It resists accountability. It seeks the appearance of faith without its demands.

This is not merely a personal failing. It becomes a structural problem when carried into positions of power.

Nowhere is this contradiction more visible than in public life in the Philippines.

There is no shortage of leaders who speak eloquently of love for country and concern for the Filipino people. Nationalism is invoked. Service is proclaimed. The language of sacrifice is repeated. Yet behind these declarations, patterns of corruption, patronage, and abuse persist.

To top it all, public funds are misused. Regulatory systems are manipulated. Policies meant to protect the vulnerable are weakened by self-interest. Institutions that should safeguard accountability are compromised.

This is not a failure of competence alone. It is a failure of moral coherence.

To claim love for the nation while participating in its exploitation is not merely inconsistent. It is no less than a betrayal. It reflects a deeper problem: a form of belief that has been emptied of substance. It is faith reduced to rhetoric, conviction replaced by convenience.

And this is precisely where the resurrection speaks most forcefully, not just as theology, but as a standard of public ethics.

The resurrection affirms that truth cannot be buried indefinitely. It declares that accountability is real, that justice matters, and that even elected authority is ultimately answerable to the Filipino people, or if they are ignored, to a higher moral order. It validates not only belief, but the transformation that must follow belief.

For policymakers and leaders, this has concrete implications, especially at this time of enormous challenges posed by the global hostilities and energy uncertainty.

Faith cannot remain a private sentiment while public decisions contradict its core principles. A genuine response to the resurrection demands:

• Integrity in governance: transparent use of public funds, strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws and institutional reforms that prevent abuse rather than merely punish it.

• Consistency in policy: economic and social programs that genuinely prioritize the poor, rather than enrich a few under the guise of national development.

• Accountability in leadership: willingness to submit to scrutiny, uphold the rule of law and accept the consequences for wrongdoing.

• Moral courage: the readiness to act rightly even when it is politically costly.

Anything less is not simply inadequate; It is deceptive.

Nicodemus offers a hopeful reminder that transformation is possible. His journey shows that even those who begin in hesitation can arrive at conviction. But his story also removes every excuse. He did not remain in the shadows. He acted decisively, publicly and sacrificially.

That is what makes the contrast today so stark.

The resurrection has already been proclaimed. The evidence has already been given. What remains is not a lack of proof but a lack of courage to align belief with action.

For too many, faith has become a tool used to inspire trust, secure legitimacy or maintain influence. It is invoked when convenient and set aside when it demands reform. This is not faith as seen in Mary Magdalene’s devotion, in Peter’s repentance or in Thomas’ honest search for truth. And it certainly does not resemble Nicodemus, who ultimately chose costly obedience over silent compromise.

It is something else entirely, a hollow profession that masks ethical failure.

The resurrection stands in judgment against such a life.

It declares that truth cannot be manipulated, that justice cannot be postponed indefinitely and that leadership without integrity will ultimately be exposed. The empty tomb is not a symbol for ceremony. It is a call to transformation.

And that call is urgent.

To believe that Christ is risen is to reject corruption in all its forms. It is to confront systems that perpetuate inequality. It is to build institutions that reflect justice rather than undermine it. It is to ensure that love of country is demonstrated not in speeches, but in policies that uplift the dignity of every Filipino.

The time for ambiguity has passed.

The empty tomb leaves no space for neutral ground especially for those entrusted with public responsibility. One either leads in the light of truth or participates in the perpetuation of darkness. One either embodies the values one proclaims or erodes the very foundations of trust and nationhood.

In the end, it will not be declarations of faith that define a people or its leaders but the structures they build, the justice they uphold and the lives they protect.

The stone has already been rolled away.

The only question that remains for believers, for leaders, for the nation is invariably this: Will we live as if the resurrection is true, or will we continue to speak of it while denying it in the way we lead, decide, and live?

Diwa C. Guinigundo is the former deputy governor for the Monetary and Economics Sector, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). He served the BSP for 41 years. In 2001-2003, he was alternate executive director at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC. He is the senior pastor of the Fullness of Christ International Ministries in Mandaluyong.