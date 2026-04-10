By Alexandria Grace C. Magno, Reporter

PROPERTY DEVELOPER Federal Land, Inc. said its operations remain steady despite war in the Middle East, while preparing contingency measures to cushion potential risks to demand and costs.

“It’s too early to gauge the impact of the Middle East war on our operations,” Federal Land President Jose Mari H. Banzon told BusinessWorld in a Viber message. “Our commercial leasing and residential sales volume remain steady.”

“However, we have already prepared contingency plans to address the anticipated business slowdown and higher operating and construction costs,” he added.

Mr. Banzon said the company might defer some commercial and residential project launches and adjust operating and capital expenditures to preserve cash.

He said the company remains in a “wait-and-see mode,” noting that the rollout of projects scheduled this year depends on how the situation in the Middle East develops.

Federal Land’s net income fell 30% to P522.3 million in 2025 from a year earlier. During the year, it completed and turned over five towers located in Manila, Pasig, Marikina, Pasay, and Taguig.

The company plans to expand two residential developments in Laguna and Cavite, citing sustained demand for horizontal projects outside Metro Manila.

Mr. Banzon said the planned developments in Biñan, Laguna and General Trias, Cavite are succeeding phases of existing projects, with launches targeted for the second half following steady sales.

Federal Land is set to expand Hartwood Village in Biñan by an additional 21 hectares.

The project features amenities such as a parking area, multi-purpose court, gym, swimming pools, pet park, garden and clubhouse. Its first phase covers 11 hectares with 110 lots, while the second phase will offer 55 lots.

The company is also preparing the second phase of its Japanese-inspired Yume at Riverpark in General Trias, which is being developed by unit Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.

Federal Land NRE Global, Inc., a joint venture with Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., sold out the first-phase commercial lots of Riverpark North last year.

Federal Land has residential developments across Metro Manila and operates commercial and hotel projects in Makati, Taguig and Pasay.