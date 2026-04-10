SINGAPORE-BASED Velox Networks Pte. Ltd. has expanded into the Philippines, bringing its cloud-based business communication services to the country as it seeks to tap demand for enterprise voice solutions.

“The Philippines is at an inflection point,” Velox Networks founder and Chief Executive Officer Martin Nygate said in a statement on Thursday. “New legislation is finally creating the regulatory framework for modern telecommunication infrastructure, and businesses across the country are ready for enterprise-grade voice solutions that don’t depend on aging copper and cable networks.”

Velox Networks, which provides cloud telephony services, is entering its third Southeast Asian market after Singapore and Malaysia, following the enactment of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which lapsed into law in August 2025.

Cloud telephony removes reliance on physical cable networks by delivering business voice infrastructure over the internet.

The company said it has established teams in Manila and Cebu as part of its Philippine rollout.

Velox Networks said the Konektadong Pinoy Act creates favorable conditions for cloud communication providers, citing opportunities from the modernization of telecommunication infrastructure.

The law adopts an open-access policy aimed at creating a more competitive environment across the data transmission network, while encouraging investment in digital infrastructure to support reliable and affordable data services.

It also allows cloud-based service providers to deliver voice, messaging and compliance-grade communications without requiring heavy investment in physical network infrastructure.

Under its implementing rules, the law promotes asset-sharing between existing and prospective data transmission players.

“The regulatory environment is moving in the right direction, the business community is ready and we’re committed to being here for the long term,” Mr. Nygate said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose