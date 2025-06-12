ANKER INNOVATIONS’ premium audio brand soundcore last week launched in the Philippines its latest wireless earbuds, the Liberty 5.

The soundcore Liberty 5 is priced at P5,995 and comes in five colors, namely Black, White, Blue, Apricot, Champagne Gold. It has Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation) 3.0 and Dolby Audio integration for better noise cancelling.

“The Liberty 5’s Adaptive ANC 3.0 algorithm combines a unique acoustic chamber design and advanced processing to deliver twice the voice suppression power of previous models. By targeting the 300Hz–3kHz vocal frequency range, where speech energy is most concentrated, the system selectively reduces voice frequencies while scanning the environment 180 times per minute for real-time adjustments,” Anker said.

“This ensures a quiet journey on trains and subways. During phone calls, all six microphones are activated to capture clear voice input while filtering out background noise.”

Dolby Audio technology also boosts users’ listening experience, it added. Users can select listening profiles via the soundcore app, such as the pre-tuned Music, Movie, and Podcast modes.

The earbuds have a new 9.2mm wool-paper composite driver to help minimize distortion and improve audio clarity.

“Supported by LDAC high-resolution audio (with triple the bitrate of standard codecs) and Hi-Res Wireless Certification, it preserves studio-quality details across all music genres,” the company said.

“Dual bass tube technology enhances low-end resonance by optimizing airflow, producing richer and more natural bass that seamlessly blends with the soundstage,” it added.

The Liberty 5 has an IP55-rated body and promises up to five hours of playtime from just a 10-minute charge via its case. Its SnapCharge case also supports wireless charging.

When the case and earbuds are fully charged, its battery life can deliver a total of 48 hours of listening time with ANC off and 32 hours with ANC on, Anker added.

The Liberty 5 supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair for instant device pairing.

Anker said the release of its latest earbuds will help boost its position among the top three wireless headphone brands globally in terms of units sold.

“soundcore’s top 3 global position is a testament to Anker Innovations’ mission: ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation,” said Leon Wu, general manager of Southeast Asia at Anker Innovations. “True leadership means putting users first. Through strategic collaboration across our ecosystem — from Anker Innovations’ charging breakthroughs to eufy’s smart home intelligence — we create technology solutions that adapt to life, not the other way around.” — BVR