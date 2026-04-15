GREENFIELD Development Corp. said its premium residential arm Greenfield Deluxe is developing Nava, a horizontal residential project in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City.

The 5.8-hectare development will have 145 residential lots ranging from 192 to 290 square meters (sq.m.), priced at P129,000 to P147,000 per sq.m., according to information on the project’s website.

Architecture firm Leandro V. Locsin Partners designed the model homes, clubhouse, and master plan.

“Through Nava, we want to create a community where families can reset, recharge, and grow with intention. Wellness belongs in the spaces we come home to every day — in neighborhoods that nurture, in environments that inspire balance, and in communities built to stand the test of time,” said Duane A.X. Santos, president of Greenfield Development Corp., in a press release e-mailed to reporters on Monday.

The project is in the Alabang area of Muntinlupa City and is near Filinvest City. It is accessible via the Sucat, Zapote, and Filinvest exits and is close to commercial centers such as Alabang Town Center and Festival Mall, as well as schools and hospitals, according to the project website.

Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pools, gym, and function spaces.

Nava will be located beside Hillsborough Alabang, a 20-hectare joint venture involving Fil-Estate Land, Inc., now part of Megaworld subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc., according to the company’s press release.

Greenfield Development Corp., established in 1961, is a property developer with projects such as Greenfield City in Laguna and Ayala Greenfield Estates, a joint venture with Ayala Land, Inc. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales