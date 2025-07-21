JEANS will remain a versatile staple in Uniqlo’s stores in the coming months — but they have been given a bit of a twist.

During a press preview last week, Uniqlo unveiled its Fall/Winter jeans collection featuring comfortable denim and thoughtful silhouettes. Its star comes from long-time Uniqlo collaborator JW Anderson: the JWA Straight Jeans, available for men and women.

Andrei de Borja, marketing head of Uniqlo Philippines, said at the preview, “Jeans have stood the test of time, and at Uniqlo, we reimagine them to fit your lifestyle, your movement, and your personal style effortlessly. This season, we’re taking denim a notch higher with thoughtful updates and new silhouettes that are designed to meet you where you are in comfort, confidence, and everyday flow.”

Mary Joy Bernardo, senior stylist from StyLIZed Studio, said during the preview, “JWA jeans have a classic silhouette. You can style them in many different ways, with a classic white T-shirt or a button-down for a relaxed fit.”

She added that layering with a jacket and a shirt is “a cute way” to dress up. Throwing on a blazer and heels can also style up an outfit. “The cut of JWA straight jeans is versatile, so you can dress up and down however you want,” she said.

The wide fit jeans, also available for men and women, are another crowd favorite given how easy it is to style on any body type, according to Mr. De Borja.

However, he emphasized a piece from the collection which has also become popular: the women’s baggy curve jeans. “It’s designed with a gently curved silhouette, perfectly complemented by a comfy high-rise waist that flatters your shape in all the right places,” he said.

Finally, the slim fit lineup with pieces for men and women offers ultra-stretch jeans that “feel like sweatpants but still look like denim.”

Ms. Bernardo told BusinessWorld that shopping for jeans is best done with an open mind. “You don’t have to box yourself in one size that you know fits you. It’s all about the way the piece falls on your body, so you should be open to trying maybe one size up,” she said.

Uniqlo’s Fall/Winter jeans collection for 2025 is already available in stores and on the Uniqlo website and app. — Brontë H. Lacsamana