CONCEPCION Industrial Corp. (CIC) and its associate Concepcion Midea, Inc. (CMI) said they posted a 10.5% increase in group net sales in the fourth quarter (Q4), while earnings declined amid cost pressures and industry headwinds.

Fourth-quarter group net sales, which include contributions from CMI, rose to P6.3 billion from P5.7 billion in the same period a year earlier, CIC said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said its teams delivered steady results through targeted operational management amid a challenging environment.

“Our performance in the fourth quarter reflects the resilience of our diversified portfolio and provides a solid foundation as we move into 2026,” CIC Chief Finance and Operating Officer Rajan Komarasu said.

CIC’s consolidated net sales, which exclude its associate, reached P4.6 billion, up 2.2% from P4.5 billion a year earlier. Consolidated net income, however, fell 29.7% to P196 million from P278.7 million in the prior year.

“While 2025 presented industry-wide challenges, CIC demonstrated resilience through disciplined execution and a steadfast focus on our priorities. We are taking meaningful steps to position the company for future opportunities and long-term value creation,” CIC Chief Executive Officer Ariel Fermin said.

For full-year 2025, total group net sales, including CMI’s contributions, reached P25.9 billion, up 10.2% from P23.5 billion in 2024.

During the same period, CIC’s consolidated net sales stood at P18.5 billion, rising 2.2% from P18.1 billion a year earlier. Consolidated net income, however, declined by 8.3% to P1.1 billion.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to our shareholders and partners for their continued trust and support,” Mr. Fermin added.

CIC generates revenue through subsidiaries Concepcion-Carrier Air Conditioning Co., Concepcion Durables, Inc., Cortex Technologies Corp., and Tenex Services, Inc., which sell and service air conditioners, refrigeration, and laundry and kitchen appliances.

It also operates Concepcion-Otis Philippines, Inc., which handles elevators and escalators, and Teko, its appliance repair and maintenance platform.

In the third quarter, CIC reported a 24.7% decline in attributable net income to P107.2 million, as rising costs and external headwinds weighed on profitability despite higher revenues.

Third-quarter gross revenues rose 2.4% to P3.88 billion from P3.79 billion a year earlier, driven by stronger sales in refrigeration, laundry, and other appliances, as well as commercial products. The increase was partly offset by weaker demand for residential air conditioners.

At the local bourse on Thursday, CIC shares fell 0.72% to P13.70 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno