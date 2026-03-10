PHIRST PARK HOMES, INC. (PPHI), the first-home brand of Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG), plans to launch 10 projects across the country this year following several project rollouts in 2025.

“We’re looking at 10 projects this year that will be across the country,” Arnel Eusebio, vice-president for the Project Management Division at PPHI, said at a briefing on Saturday.

He said the company will continue to prioritize affordable housing developments.

PPHI President and Chief Executive Officer Ricky M. Celis said the company is in talks for additional projects in Luzon and Mindanao, with one or two expected to help meet its 10-project target.

PPHI recently entered Mindanao with the launch of PHirst Park Homes GenSan on Feb. 21, marking its expansion as a nationwide first-home developer.

On Saturday, the PHirst brand held the unveiling of PHirst Impressions Gen Tri, further expanding the group’s presence in General Trias.

The 23.8-hectare development in Barangay Biclatan in General Trias, valued at P6.6 billion, will include more than 1,500 homes.

PHirst Impressions Gen Tri will offer Calista End and Calista Mid townhouses with floor areas of 40 square meters (sq.m.), similar to previous developments, but with larger lot sizes. Calista End units will be built on 90-sq.m. lots, up from 60.5 sq.m., while Calista Mid units will use 60-sq.m. lots, up from 44 sq.m.

“While offering larger lots, units remain competitively priced starting at P3.8M for Calista End and P2.9M for Calista Mid,” the company said.

The project will also introduce Dua single-attached homes alongside the expandable Calista models, which allow additional rooms or parking spaces on the larger lots.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse, basketball court, and swimming pool, as well as features such as an outdoor cinema, Cube Climber, Animal Maze, Paw Park, foot reflexology area, and jogging trail.

The development is expected to be completed within five to six years.

PHirst Impressions Gen Tri follows the earlier launch of PHirst Park Homes Gen Tri in June 2021, which the company said continues to show steady construction progress and sustained buyer interest. The project is currently 57% complete and has 707 homeowners.

PHirst accounted for P8.4 billion, or 69%, of Century Properties’ total revenues in the first nine months of 2025.

The brand currently has 33 active projects nationwide, including developments in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon Province, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Bacolod City, and South Cotabato.

CPG leadership expects the company’s growth momentum to continue into 2026.

“We’re hopeful that 2026 will continue to show the sustained growth that the company has been performing in the past couple of years,” Marco R. Antonio, president and chief executive officer of Century Properties, told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of a recent event.

He said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their potential effect on oil markets could cause short-term purchase delays among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Historically, CPG’s sales have been evenly split between domestic buyers and OFWs worldwide.

Still, Mr. Antonio expressed optimism about the resilience of the local property market, citing recent interest rate cuts.

“Hopefully, the geopolitical issue or crisis is resolved in the next coming weeks. But regardless, I think, overall, the country, after the whole flood control, is improving. We had interest rate cuts, which are, of course, good for real estate,” he said.

The company is also using strategic procurement to manage economic uncertainty, noting that it has secured key construction materials for the year to help manage potential cost pressures.

“Inflation was actually under control. [Though] we don’t know how long this will last. I think we will rebound and recover from it. The Philippines has been quite resilient,” Mr. Antonio said.

While PHirst drives most of CPG’s revenues, the company continues to develop projects in the higher-end residential segment through its subsidiary Century Limitless.

In February, the unit launched Cerulean Residences, a 25-hectare house-and-lot development in General Trias, Cavite, targeting the premium residential market.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares of Century Properties Group, Inc. fell by 5.63% to close at P0.67 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno