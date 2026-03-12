Setting sail with Mickey and friends on the Disney Adventure

1 of 7

By Cathy Rose A. Garcia, Editor-in-Chief

(Part 1)

SINGAPORE — As a cruise skeptic, I never quite saw the appeal of spending days at sea on a floating resort surrounded by thousands of strangers. But as a Disney fan, I was curious about the Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s (DCL) first ship in Asia and the biggest one in its fleet.

After all, the Disney cruises are known for blending modern cruise travel with over 100 years of storytelling from Disney entertainment.

Another interesting thing about the Disney Adventure is that it has no port calls, so it starts and ends in Singapore.

Sarah M. Fox, DCL vice-president and regional general manager, told BusinessWorld in an interview on board the ship that the Disney Adventure is “both the journey and the destination” as their research showed most of their cruise guests enjoy their days at sea.

I wondered if Disney’s carefully crafted brand of “magic” could turn this cruise skeptic into a convert in just four days at sea?

The question stayed with me as I went on a preview cruise on the Disney Adventure from its homeport of Singapore last week. (Note: The ship set sail on its maiden voyage with paying customers on March 10.)

Seeing the massive ship docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center, I could not help but be impressed. The ship can carry as many as 6,700 passengers, has a crew complement of 2,300 (including around 700 Filipinos), and over 2,000 cabins.

Boarding the ship, I could already feel excitement building as the crew (or cast members as they are called on DCL ships) welcomed us with warm smiles and loud cheers.

I could already see the Disney magic in the small details — the hidden Mickeys, the artwork from Disney classics, and the Disney songs played on a loop in the background. The nostalgia set in and suddenly I was a kid again who was obsessed with Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

Since the staterooms were not ready yet at the time of boarding, guests had a buffet lunch at the Enchanted Summer restaurant, which was inspired by Frozen. There were bronze busts of Anna and Elsa, a mural featuring Olaf, and other details that made one feel you were in Arendelle. (More on the cruise food later.)

As a first-time cruiser, I was extremely confused by the ship layout and kept going the wrong direction — going Alt when my stateroom was on Fwd. But I would soon find out that getting lost is probably a good way to explore the Disney Adventure.

THE APP

However, the best tip for a Disney cruise newbie is to download the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app even before their trip. All guests are encouraged to check in online to make the boarding process much quicker, and to have the QR code ready.

The app is also where you can find all the things to do on board the ship, as well as make reservations for character meet-and-greets, various other activities, and the evening shows at the Walt Disney Theater.

It also has an onboard chat feature so you can stay connected with your family and friends while on the ship.

Since Disney offers rotational dining for dinner, you can find out which restaurant you are assigned to every evening. Guests can have dinner at the Navigator’s Club, the Hollywood Spotlight Club, and Enchanted Summer at least once during their trip.

SAIL-AWAY PARTY

On my first day, I immediately got lost while looking for my stateroom. I took a wrong turn and ended up in the Imagination Garden — one of the seven themed areas on the ship.

Stepping inside felt like entering the pages of a Disney storybook. On one end is a magical castle and courtyard, with a topiary statue of Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice in the middle. At the other end is a stage, where the Disney gang appeared for the sail-away party called “Let’s Set Sail.” I couldn’t help but get caught up in the excitement at the party when Captain Mickey, Captain Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto came on stage to celebrate the beginning of the cruise. It was a perfect way to start!

I nearly missed this show, so to make sure you don’t miss the sail-away party, check the app immediately for the schedule.

KEY TO THE WORLD

As a cruise newbie, it was a surprise that the key card (known as Key to the World card) is left in a sealed envelope outside the stateroom. Luggage is also usually left outside the room after the ship sails. A side note: For convenience, bring a lanyard for your Key to the World card, which is used for payments and all bookings.

The Disney Adventure offers several kinds of staterooms, with verandah staterooms having views of the ocean, the Imagination Garden, or Discovery Reef. The rooms’ decorations are based on Disney classic films — my room had a painting of a scene from The Lion King and a sketch of Mufasa and Simba.

Having a room overlooking the Imagination Garden means you can watch the shows on the Garden Stage from your verandah. My room had a verandah, but unfortunately, the view was of the side of the Castle Shop.

Our media group was later invited to take a tour of the more luxurious staterooms on the Concierge level. There are themed suites featuring design elements from films such as Aladdin, Frozen, and the Avengers. The biggest suites have a dining area, a bathtub, a walk-in closet, and even a private sundeck and jacuzzi. Concierge guests also enjoy perks such as exclusive access to a private lounge, sundeck, and a spa.

DISNEY FILMS COME TO LIFE

It was hard not to succumb to the Disney magic while on the Adventure.

At the Discovery Reef, it felt like diving into the world of The Little Mermaid and Finding Nemo thanks to the deep blue hues of the walls, Dory and Nemo figures, coral-like structures, and wavy benches.

Toy Story Place, located on the upper decks, features several pools, Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides, and splash zones filled with favorite Toy Story characters.

Of course, I just had to grab a slice from Pizza Planet and a soft-serve ice cream from Wheezy’s Favorites — both places inspired by the Toy Story films.

Town Square can be considered the lobby area if the cruise ship were a hotel. There’s a small stage where I found kids watching a show with Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. At another time, there was a show with Cinderella. There one will also find a bronze statue of Snow White standing next to the magical wishing well. Surrounding her are seven guest services desks, which are a nod to the seven dwarves.

SAN FRANSOKYO

My favorite themed area on the cruise ship would have to be San Fransokyo Street, which is straight out of Big Hero 6. The film is set in an alternate universe where San Francisco was rebuilt by Japanese immigrants.

The idea is you’re entering the street from the subway station, hence the detailed SFast map on the wall with stops like Castro-cho, Haightjuku, Ginza Square, and of course, the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

The attention to details is amazing. I spotted a news stand with copies of the San Fransokyo Tribune, snacks, and other trinkets, as well as a vending machine with snacks like Kapow chips and Wasabi Salt Chippu Chippu. There’s a pedestrian crossing sign that included Baymax, while the manhole cover had distinctly Japanese design.

There’s also a full-size recreation of one of San Fransokyo’s trolleys, as well as a bus stop and post box. Kids can also play games at the Big Hero 6 arcade, and experience the Hiro Training Zone.

The Baymax Cinemas feature new releases such as Zootopia 2 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps throughout the day. The cinema snack bar, called Alley Cat Café, is inspired by Aunt Cass’ bakery from the movie, and offers Japanese-style coffee, drinks, and popcorn.

If there’s one thing you shouldn’t forget to do, it’s to get a photo with Baymax. Make a booking for the Baymax meet-and-greet at Hiro’s garage lab. Take my word for it, Baymax is just as adorable there as on screen.

There are just so many things to see and do on the Disney Adventure, that this travel story needs a Part 2, which will include the ship’s other attractions, dining options, shows, shopping on board, and the friendly Filipino crew. Also find out if this cruise skeptic changed her mind about cruises, or has simply become a “Disney adult.”

To be continued.