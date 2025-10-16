METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp.’s (MPIC) digital healthcare platform mWell has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to integrate digital health services into the government’s eGov PH application.

In a statement on Wednesday, mWell said the partnership seeks to develop the country’s first national digital health integration within a government platform, enabling users to access doctors, medical records, and other health services online.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the DICT and mWell will collaborate to embed a digital Health ID into the eGov PH app, giving users access to primary care doctors, specialists, and mental health professionals. Patients will also be able to view and store their medical records securely.

“This collaboration supports the government’s Digital Philippines agenda by bringing healthcare closer to Filipinos wherever they are,” DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda said.

mWell President and Chief Executive Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla said the integration aims to establish a unified digital network linking government, providers, and patients.

mWell said it has been working with the DICT to reach geographically isolated areas through its OnTheGo Clinic-In-A-Bag program, which provides telemedicine services to remote communities, including indigenous peoples and soldiers in conflict zones. The company has also introduced drone-based medicine delivery and its BangkaHealth telemedicine service for coastal areas in Sulu.

mWell, part of the MPIC group, operates an artificial intelligence-powered digital clinic and electronic medical records platform. The company also recently acquired KonsultaMD to expand its telemedicine and e-prescription services.

MPIC Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said the partnership will support efforts to expand mWell’s coverage nationwide.

MPIC is one of the key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., which also holds interests in Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

