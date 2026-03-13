Sixteen insurance executives, regulators, and market enablers representing 10 countries have arrived in the Philippines to learn about microinsurance practices from Pioneer Insurance as the company hosts Microinsurance Master 2026, a global accelerator program focused on advancing financial inclusion.

The Microinsurance Master program starts with a two-week immersion at Pioneer and is followed by three months of follow-up mentoring by industry leaders to help participants implement their key takeaways and accelerate their activities. It entails classroom learning, field immersion, and expert mentorship designed to deepen their understanding of inclusive insurance models and expand protection for the unserved and underserved.

The Philippines has become a regular venue for the international program. With Pioneer recognized as the global standard for microinsurance, it was the chosen host for Microinsurance Master program in 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2024, before welcoming another batch this year. This year’s cohort brings together participants from Belgium, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, United Kingdom, and Zambia.

Through the years, Pioneer has already inspired over 150 decision makers in 48 countries.

Microinsurance Master Founder Bert Opdebeeck shares, “We are delighted to return to Pioneer Insurance. What makes its microinsurance journey impressive is how they consistently put their clients at the center of all its decisions while building solid partnerships.”

Pioneer Insurance Group Head and CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI) Co-Founder Lorenzo Chan welcomed the delegates and emphasized the importance of community immersions and customer-centricity in designing products that truly meet the needs of the underserved.

“People will say that you never know what it’s like to be in someone’s position unless you walk in their shoes. To serve our market better, we encourage our Microinsurance Team to go and live with our clients,” Mr. Chan shared.

Following this approach, the Microinsurance Master participants are scheduled to take part in a community immersion in Pampanga to meet farmer families who have benefitted from CPMI’s products. Field visits will also be held at key microinsurance touchpoints, including CARD MRI centers, Cebuana Lhuillier Pawnshop, SM Business Center, and Motortrade stores, giving them a closer look at how inclusive insurance solutions reach communities on the ground.

Mr. Chan added that Pioneer continues to pursue both sustainability and social impact through its work in microinsurance.

“We want to combine profit with purpose without losing sight of what really matters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melinda Grace Labao, President and CEO of CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI), expressed appreciation to fellow advocates of financial inclusion who traveled to the Philippines to participate in the program, challenging them to approach the program with an open mind and collaborative spirit.

“Together, through collaboration and shared purpose, we can continue to expand protection for those who need it most,” Ms. Labao said. “Together, we can strengthen partnerships, scale responsibly, and push the boundaries of what is possible in financial inclusion.”

Through Microinsurance Master 2026, Pioneer continues to inspire action by sharing firsthand insights on how microinsurance programs are designed, distributed, and delivered within communities. By opening its doors to global practitioners, Pioneer aims to strengthen collaboration and encourage the replication of its success for underserved populations around the world.

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