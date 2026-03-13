DITO Telecommunity Corp. said it powered the connectivity needs of the local community flea market South Trading Post (STP) for its key events, reflecting its continued commitment to digitally empower local businesses.

Among these was STP’s milestone event on February 27, celebrating the second anniversary of its merchant community, powered by DITO BizBayan, the telco’s business unit for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The event capped a series of STP activities over the past months, starting with the STP 2nd Southversary, which ended on November 9, 2025, and most recently the Love You So Matcha event, held until February 15, 2026.

DITO BizBayan powered all STP events’ connectivity needs by supporting merchant operations and event production, while enabling digital payments, the company said. It also assisted with social media engagement and other connectivity requirements for exhibitors and organizers.

Gabby Cui, head of MSME for DITO BizBayan, said STP shows how modern markets blend offline and online business seamlessly.

“With DITO’s 5G connectivity, we’re helping MSMEs power cashless payments, connect with customers in real time, and create meaningful experiences,” Mr. Cui said. He added that through the telco’s digital solutions, they aim to make every event successful and memorable for both merchants and their customers.

Meanwhile, Justin Francisco, co-founder of STP, described the telco’s support as “transformative” for the community and its stakeholders.

DITO said its strong and expanding 5G network enables businesses and communities to access stable, scalable digital infrastructure that drives growth and innovation. It added that the partnership with STP reflects its commitment to strengthening local business ecosystems and ensuring seamless, tech-enabled experiences for merchants and customers. — Edg Adrian A. Eva