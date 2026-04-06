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Inadvertently opportune releases from Toyota

NOT TO BE facetious about it at all, but not a few have commented how the “pandemic feels” are back. This time, it’s not a virus that is keeping us home, twiddling our fingers with uncertainty, but skyrocketing fuel prices. Those and the crashing value of the peso versus the US greenback have now reached historically distressing levels — both veritably caused by machinations of men oceans away.

The recent news report of a transportation network vehicle service (TNVS) driver speeding off from a fuel station without paying his P5,000 fuel tab underscored the dire situation today that is pushing many to the breaking point. When it costs an arm and a leg to gas up, what are we to do?

In many cases, of course, there is no choice. We need to board our vehicles or be driven in one; we need to be transported from point A to point B.

Recently, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) held its “Go Electrified” drive for members of the media and content creators. Featured were, of course, electrified options from both the Toyota and Lexus brands. It needs to be said that TMP drew up the activity way before the Middle East crisis and the aforementioned resulting surge in pump prices. The main point is in flexing not just the breadth of choices for Toyota in the electrified realm, but the overarching message of striving for carbon neutrality via the brand’s multi-pathway approach. This consistent strategy for Toyota has meant espousing all manner of powertrains that all lead toward the desired outcome of less or no carbon emissions depending on the appetite and readiness of the global market. It means not forcing solutions where they are not feasible.

Having said that, “Go Electrified” ended up as an opportune time for the brand to showcase its models/variants that boasted very frugal use of fossil fuel — in some cases none at all.

“This activity is a good way for TMP to also be able to promote better driving habits, for us to be able to be more prudent as well, and showing sustainable options,” said TMP Assistant Vice-President for Marketing Services Division Jade Sison-Mendoza, in an exclusive interview with “Velocity.” She continued, “Hybrid has always been one of the more attainable ways to go into electric driving. In terms of our different ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, they are also fuel-efficient. But it’s always a matter of how you drive it, the attitude, the behavior.”

Arguably the centerpiece of the drive were two new introductions to the TMP portfolio: the all-new RAV4 and a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the Urban Cruiser. Both had been mentioned in a previous presser early in the year as among the five models Toyota will release in 2026. The other models are the Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid, Land Cruiser FJ, and Hilux.

RAV4 WITH MORE

In 2025, TMP sold 947 units of the RAV4. That number is surely to be expected to trend upward this year with the introduction of the all-new, sixth-generation version. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter, 16-valve, four-banger hooked up to two electric motors for support. The front generator delivers 136kW, the rear puts out 54kW. The RAV4 runs on Toyota’s E-Four AWD System, and boasts total system output pegged at 239ps. Drivers can access the performance via an e-CVT transmission, with the lower Adventure variant (priced at P2.183 million) getting a mechanical shifter versus the shift-by-wire Limited grade (P2.499 million).

Though the Limited is the better appointed RAV4, an informal survey of driver participants showed that many would be perfectly happy with more affordable Adventure. Aside from the difference in gear shifters, the Limited receives larger alloys (20 inches versus the 18s of the Adventure), auto-leveling headlamps, dual daytime running lamps, a panoramic moonroof versus a smaller “tilt and slide” in the Adventure, leather seating, memory settings in the power seats, power-adjust passenger seat, driver and passenger seat ventilation, electrochromic rearview mirror, head-up display, adaptive high beam, intelligent parking assist, and others.

In my estimation, not having these features in the Adventure shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. Both variants of the RAV4 hit a sweet spot in space, ability, comfort, and, yes, fuel efficiency — values that should earn it a spot on car browsers’ consideration lists. Taking turns driving it from Manila to Pampanga, the model routinely hit a thirst rate of 20kpl and better, stretching fuel supply with ample support from the electric motors.

The RAV4 feels familiar, and that’s a good thing. This newest version should appeal to the fans of the model and those owning the previous versions. Its skillset and appointments should feel familiar — better even. Albeit experienced in a limited fashion, driving and riding in the RAV4 appear to be equally satisfying. In fact, I took a peaceful nap in the backseat as we headed north.

SOLID BEV IN THE URBAN CRUISER

Think of the Urban Cruiser as the Ativ’s fully electrified sibling. They are now the lowest-hanging fruit in their respective powertrain category for Toyota. Following the introduction of TMP’s first full-electric offering in the bZ4X late last year, the Urban Cruiser lowers the price of entry in the BEV segment of Toyota.

Priced at P2.135 million versus the P2.699 million of the most affordable bZ4X, the Urban Cruiser is a crossover that is, based on our limited seat time with it, named most appropriately. It should be solid as a city go-getter for singles, new couples or even empty nesters wanting to go pure electric.

The Urban Cruiser, measuring 4,285mm, 1,800mm, and 1,635mm in length, width, and height, respectively, is smaller compared to 4,690mm, 1,860mm, and 1,650mm of the bZ4X. The wheelbase measurement of the Urban Cruiser is at 2,700mm versus the bZ4X’s 2,850mm. The last measurement is typically a good indicator of cabin (i.e. passenger) space.

TMP proffers a maximum range between charging sessions of 475 kilometers for the Urban Cruiser, which is not bad at all when compared to the 570 kilometers of its bigger sibling. That’s two trip from Manila to Clark and back, with lots of charge to spare. While we’re at it though, let me get back to my earlier point about the model being aptly named. It should excel in urban environments — the everyday commute to and from work, for instance, with the occasional out-of-towner enabled by its surprisingly useful range. The Urban Cruiser’s boot also offers decent space, and has a solid plastic tonneau cover that shields your stuff from prying eyes.

The two-tone, synthetic leather and plastic execution within is also tasteful and pleasant, set off by the bi-level dashboard and upright digital screen which houses both the very legible instrument cluster and infotainment display. Sit at the rear though and you’ll feel the Urban Cruiser is indeed much smaller than the bZ4X. Headroom for me (I stand 5’10”) was a bit limited, and so the moonroof is a rather welcome sight because this feature definitely helps to increase the sense of space. There are no second-row air vents, though. Instead, there are a couple of charge points in the console/armrest (a USB-A and a USB-C) for passengers here.

I’ll be honest, sitting at the rear of the Urban Cruiser already isn’t a particularly pleasant proposition for someone my size, but the stiff suspension of the vehicle made the experience a little more challenging. Road imperfections seemed to be directly communicated to my behind, and a particularly bad stretch of road bounced me up that I bonked my head. Lesson: Buckle up, even when you’re in the rear bench.

I wasn’t able to drive it for a meaningful stretch, so I’ll hold off on a more complete verdict. But the use case for the Urban Cruiser is, again, as obvious as its name. As a point-to-point everyday BEV promising the vaunted QDR (quality, durability, and reliability) of the Toyota badge it sports, the Urban Cruiser should appeal to anyone shopping at the price point — ready and raring to go electric amid the current fossil fuel concerns and beyond.

“Moving forward, there might be also new technologies. Eventually, maybe we will introduce a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle,” intimated Mrs. Sison-Mendoza. “Going back to that multi-pathway approach, there is no one and clear solution for us to be able to achieve that. And there are different lifestyles, there are different customers, there are different driving habits or different behaviors. It’s a myriad of things that we should be able to deliver to customers, and we feel that that would be the best way for us to be able to introduce that through a multi-pathway approach. Because in the end, like you said very well, it’s for us to be able to achieve carbon neutrality.”