‘Mini Driving Experience 2023’ held at Clark Speedway

MINI PHILIPPINES hosted nearly 100 customers, members of the media, and valued partners for a day behind the wheel through the Mini Driving Experience 2023 at Clark International Speedway.

The activity was administered by racing veteran Georges Ramirez.

“Over 50 years of motorsport legacy lives in each Mini model, and that’s what we want our guests to experience for themselves,” said Mini Philippines President Willy Tee Ten. “We’re thrilled to bring back this exclusive and exhilarating activity and look forward to reconnecting with our guests with signature go-kart driving fun.”

The event provided guests a vital opportunity to pick up and practice essential safety skills in a controlled environment to enhance their driving techniques and “allow them to discover what they are truly capable of in a Mini,” said the company in a release. Specifically, it was also a chance for guests to have some fun driving a Mini Three-Door and experience its unique key features on the track.

At the Mini Driving Experience, guests participated in two major activities. The first was comprised of lessons on a slalom, culminating in a competition to set the best time, and the second saw participants taking part in exciting rounds of guided lapping and an open track segment.

“The iconic Mini Three-Door always impresses with its dynamic silhouette, compact dimensions, powerful engines, and its trademark go-kart feeling. It takes you on an exciting trip, whether you’re navigating tight city streets or accelerating on the track,” added Mini Philippines General Manager Jefferson Lizardo.