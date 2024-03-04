CHERY AUTO PHILIPPINES (CAP) recently celebrated the achievements of its top-performing dealers at the GRIT (Guts, Resilience, Initiative, and Tenacity) Awards. The annual gala is “a testament to the dedication and remarkable contributions of dealers in achieving exemplary sales and after-sales performance,” said the company in a release.

“(Year) 2023 was particularly challenging, as we saw the competition get tougher with the influx of more Chinese brands in the market. The GRIT Awards acknowledge our top-performing dealers and individuals; however, I would be remiss not to acknowledge the collective efforts of our dealer network as a whole. Today we recognize all of you and sincerely share our thanks,” UAAGI Chairman Rommel Sytin said.

For the third consecutive year, Chery Alabang received the prestigious Dealer of the Year Award (DOYA) for its performance in sales, after-sales, customer relations, and overall dealer operations in 2023.

CAP Managing Director Froilan Dytianquin also expressed his congratulations to all the awardees, emphasizing their significant contribution to Chery’s current success. “During the Tiggo 5x Pro Hybrid launch that took place last July, in this very same place, we proffered our vision to expand the Chery dealer network, reach more Filipinos, and pave the way for more valued patrons to experience the Chery brand promise: that ‘there’s more to our cars.’ Thank you for personifying that vision and manifesting it in your day-to-day operations,” he said.

The 2023 GRIT Awardees are as follows:

Sales

Top Retail Sales (NCR) — Chery North EDSA

Top Retail Sales (Luzon) — Chery Marilao

Top Retail Sales (Visayas-Mindanao) — Chery Iloilo

Top Sales Executive in Retail Sales (NCR) — Justin Dominic Merin, Chery Quezon Avenue

Top Sales Executive in Retail Sales (Luzon) — Leslie Granale, Chery Cainta

Top Sales Executive in Retail Sales (Visayas-Mindanao) — Anthony Tugado, Chery Iloilo

Top Sales Executives

NCR

Tiggo 2 Pro: Justin Dominic Merin (Chery Quezon Avenue)

Tiggo 5x Pro: Dennis Argayoso (Chery North EDSA)

Tiggo 7 Pro: Greggy Orencio (Chery Pasig)

Tiggo 8 Pro: Jonathan Darag (Chery North EDSA)

Luzon

Tiggo 2 Pro: Marion Alleen Majarais (Chery Bacoor)

Tiggo 5x Pro: Leslie Granale (Chery Cainta)

Tiggo 7 Pro: Marion Alleen Majarais (Chery Bacoor)

Tiggo 8 Pro: Leslie Granale (Chery Cainta)

Visayas-Mindanao

Tiggo 2 Pro: Anthony Tugado (Chery Iloilo)

Tiggo 5x Pro: Anthony Tugado (Chery Iloilo)

Tiggo 7 Pro: Anthony Tugado (Chery Iloilo)

Tiggo 8 Pro: Anthony Tugado (Chery Iloilo)

After-sales Awards

Service Team of the Year (NCR/Luzon): Chery Alabang

Parts Team of the Year (NCR/Luzon): Chery Quezon Avenue

Top Service Manager (NCR/Luzon): Julien Agustine De Jesus (Chery Quezon Avenue)

Top Service Technician of the Year (overall): Jerson Penuela (Chery Quezon Avenue)

Service Team of the Year (Visayas-Mindanao): Chery Iloilo

Parts Team of the Year (Visayas-Mindanao): Chery Iloilo

Top Service Manager (Visayas-Mindanao): Christine Joy Peñafiel (Chery Iloilo)

Top Partsman of the Year (Overall): Joe Marie Gonzales (Chery Quezon Avenue)

Marketing Award

Marketing Breakthrough Award (overall): Chery Marilao

