GRAB PHILIPPINES recently saw a huge crowd of almost a thousand Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) aspirants attend the second leg of its GrabCar-avan series. The program is Grab’s initiative to help fill the 4,000 TNVS slots opened by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) last January.

The “GrabCar-avan” was held at the Grab Philippines Partner Center in Marikina City. In a release, the company said it attributed the increase in applicants to the removal of the Certificate of Conformity (CoC) among the requirements of the LTFRB for TNVS franchise application.

TNVS applicants no longer need to submit a bank-issued CoC for the application of the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) after the passing of LTFRB’s Board Resolution No. 005 Series of 2023 last March 2.

Among the applicants was 52-year-old Gregorio Garcia. Mr. Garcia has been a GrabCar driver-partner since 2016, paying “boundary” to rent a car from an operator. But thanks to Grab’s partnership with Toyota Financial Services, Mr. Garcia was able to get his own car this January, allowing him to process his TNVS franchise as the owner. Formerly a jeepney driver, Mr. Garcia now plans on getting another unit to rent out to his fellow TNVS drivers.

Said Grab Philippines Senior Director for Operations Ronald Roda, “We thank the LTFRB for making it easier for more Filipinos to earn an equitable living through ride-hailing — and it is clearly manifested with the outpouring of applicants from our recent GrabCar-avan. We are optimistic that through this development and programs such as GrabCar-avan, we are taking the right step toward providing more livelihood in the ride-hailing sector, while offering our commuters with safe, reliable, and more affordable means of mobility for their everyday needs.”