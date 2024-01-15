TO STRENGTHEN its commitment to quality after-sales service to its customers, Chery Auto Philippines (CAP) held its first-ever Skills Olympics for its service technicians and spare parts representatives nationwide. The goal of the activity is to elevate and highlight the expertise of technicians and spare parts representatives by promoting the Chery’s “Fix it Right the First Time” program, as well as to convey the importance of customer satisfaction in the dealerships. Through this competition, dealership groups are motivated to continue to engage in activities that will not only further hone their skills but also train them to be globally competitive.

The competition is expected to foster a spirit of healthy competition and boost the technicians’ and spare parts associates’ morale to be able to create a lasting impact on the after-sales team’s dedication and loyalty to the brand. With this program, CAP is also assuring its customers that it is investing in the skills and capabilities of its after-sales team.

The winners are:

United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) Chairman Rommel Sytin said, “With this kind of competition, Chery Auto Philippines wants to highlight the importance of fostering a competitive spirit within its team. Chery would like to continue building on one of the brand’s strengths which is after-sales service. The brand eyes to reaffirm its dedication to setting new standards in after-sales service through programs like the Skills Olympics.”