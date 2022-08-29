PHOENIX PETROLEUM, through its car care business Autoworx Plus, recently partnered with home service vehicle maintenance brand MyCasa to offer “upgraded automotive services” for both B2C and B2B customers.

Said Phoenix President Henry Albert Fadullon, “As our way of becoming a more reliable partner to our customers, we are pleased to announce our recent partnership with MyCasa, the pioneer and leading organization that specializes in home service vehicle maintenance.”

Under the partnership agreement, MyCasa will provide home service car care to customers in Metro Manila. These will be serviced by Phoenix Autoworx Plus sites in Timog Avenue in Quezon City, Multinational Avenue in Parañaque, and a soon-to-rise shop in Pasig.

“Our team strives to be creative in complementing our Autoworx Plus offerings by bringing car care services closer to motorists for PMS (preventive maintenance system) and some minor repairs. Integrating the expertise of MyCasa in home service car care with Autoworx Plus will give us leverage in tapping new businesses and markets, allowing us to serve more customers,” stated Phoenix AVP for Consumer Business Partnerships Jay Mujar in a release.

Autoworx Plus is Phoenix Petroleum’s automotive servicing shop that provides reliable, transparent, high-quality, and quick car care and repair through the use of genuine parts and accessories, and quality lubricants with services performed by professional and highly trained technicians. Meanwhile, MyCasa provides professional vehicle maintenance where the customers are.

“We love cars, and we love helping people who depend on vehicles to get to where they want to be. With this partnership with Phoenix and its network of touchpoints, we get to expand our business and serve more people with their car care needs,” averred MyCasa President Arby Andaya.