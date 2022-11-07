JAPAN’s leading oil company, Eneos, recently launched a complete lineup of lubricants for cars and motorcycles as part of the opening festivities of this year’s InsideRacing Performance and Lifestyle Expo at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

In a release, Eneos Philippines Corp. (ENEPH) President Kazumasa Imai said, “The Philippines is one of our strategic target countries for our lubricants business. We see a lot of potential for growth given the large potential market, the country’s positive economic outlook and the good reputation of Japanese brands among Filipinos.” Eneos lubricants are known to deliver exceptional performance, long-term protection and optimum fuel economy borne by continuous innovation with Japan’s leading automakers, race teams, and vehicle engineers.

For cars, the Eneos Motor Oil line features “ultra-modern and environment-friendly” fully synthetic motor oils for gasoline and diesel engines, high-performance synthetic motor oils for gasoline engines and diesel engines, and a highly refined mineral-based motor oil for gasoline and diesel engines. For motorcycles, the brand has high-performance fully synthetic motorcycle oil for racing, a synthetic-based motorcycle oil for all types of four-stroke engines, a synthetic automatic scooter oil and scooter gear oil, and a mineral-based motorcycle oil for all types of four-stroke engines.

The entry of lubricants for cars signals the company’s much bigger involvement in the development of the local motoring industry. In the future, it has plans of bringing in more products such as continuously variable transmission fluids and automatic transmission fluids for passenger cars, diesel engine oil products for truck and bus fleet customers, hydraulic and compressor oils for industrial use, and even lubricants for electric vehicles. The establishment of a blending facility in the country is also part of its growth plans.