The coming of the e-cavalry

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Got fuel price anxiety? The all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power is set to arrive by Q3.

IN VIEW OF the happenings far and away from our country, electrified vehicles have suddenly, fortuitously gained added relevance — evidenced through interactions with auto executives, dealers, and members of the public.

The Nissan Kicks e-Power was a kind of automotive oddity when it first came out, a novel approach to electrification that leveraged an electric motor to drive the wheels and, for a range anxiety-free experience, a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) to charge the battery of said motor. At no time is the ICE conscripted to do the heavy lifting to provide grunt to the wheels.

The Nissan Kicks e-Power’s all-new iteration was formally unveiled at the most recent edition (the 47th) of the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). To be honest, it is head and shoulders above the current version first released in 2020, and it should appeal not just to compact SUV browsers looking for electrified performance but those seeking a range-anxiety-free ride because of an onboard internal combustion engine.

In an exclusive interview with “Velocity,” Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) Product Marketing Assistant General Manager Sherwin Kuan underscored the value proposition of the model, “It’s a very timely release in terms of fuel efficiency. It still continues with the e-Power system that we introduced a couple of years back. There are some slight improvements to enhance the drivability, but you can still expect the same level of very good fuel efficiency of over around 22 to 25 kilometers per liter in real-world driving conditions.”

Engineered and produced in Thailand, the Kicks e-Power (not to be confused with the Kicks) is said to be a product more in tune with the lifestyle of people in our part of Asia, and leverages the reputation of Thailand as key production and export hub of ASEAN.

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power heralds a new design language that begins with a rehash of the signature V-Motion grille of the brand. This fresh take is said to assume a more “three-dimensional form,” melding with the hood strakes for a cohesive form that is said to convey confidence, heft, and presence — not to mention more youthful vibe.

Thin headlamp assemblies are affixed to both ends connected by a gloss-black strip upon which the Nissan logo is attached. Meanwhile vehicle visibility is enhanced through a “three-arrow” separated daytime running lights. The lower front fascia gets hefty fenders; then higher hood corners “emphasize a bold, protective stance,” said Nissan in a release.

Slim black plastic cladding runs on the lower portion of the Kicks, lending a bit of a raised look to the vehicle. Under that on the rocker panel is a light gray, sculpted construction; on the rear is a body-color rear diffuser underneath the black cladding — which “bleeds” onto the rear license plate area. I prefer the new rear fascia in general, the highlight of which is a large “KICKS” spelled out with spaced letters. Fringing the clean-looking rear are hexagon-shaped rear lamps, supplanting the boomerang-shaped illumination of before.

Aboard the Kicks e-Power, gone is the eight-inch Nissan Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio, now replaced by a large 12.3-inch high-definition screen. Meanwhile, the instrument panel is an all-digital affair via a seven-inch cluster with a digital speedometer. On board is NissanConnect, which can link a smartphone to the vehicle’s system for heightened safety, security, and convenience. It also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto pairing, plus USB and Bluetooth. A wireless charger is available to keep devices topped up and ready.

Even inside, the Kicks gets a reinterpretation through a new rendering of the front console, center console, door panels and a synthetic-leather-wrapped steering. So-called Zero Gravity seats, ergonomically designed to simulate a “neutral spinal posture” for reduced fatigue and improved circulation on long drives, are present to offer “superior comfort over long distances.” Heat-fighting synthetic leather wraps around the seats for better comfort despite the region’s usually warm climate. Speaking of seats, the driver’s is six-way power-adjustable, while rear passengers should benefit from a “slightly increased seatback angle,” in addition to more generous space, larger headrests, and dual cupholders on the center armrest.

A digital rearview mirror can provide a “clear, unobstructed rear view even when passengers or cargo block the conventional mirror.” The boot space, on the other hand, is slightly down from 470 liters to 423 liters.

Onto the powertrain, Nissan keeps things familiar, integrating an electric motor and inverter into a single compact unit, hooked up to a 1.2-liter DOHC 12-valve three-cylinder engine. The output is a similar 136ps and 280Nm. The electric motor is paired with a 2.06-kWh lithium-ion battery, which the ICE charges as mentioned. Meanwhile, the Kicks deploys the brand’s e-Pedal Step feature, which basically promises single-pedal operation. While offering maximum regeneration of electricity into the battery during deceleration, e-Pedal allows the vehicle to immediately slow down once the throttle is let go. Nissan said this makes it “easier to maintain distance, drive downhill, approach speed bumps, and enter corners with more confidence.”

Most importantly, stressed Mr. Kuan, “You can still expect the same level of very good fuel efficiency of over around 22 to 25 kilometers per liter in real-world driving conditions. For e-Power, aside from the fuel efficiency, what makes it very different from other competitors is the electric drive. So the power and the response is really, really good compared to competitors. It’s basically like driving a battery electric vehicle but without the range anxiety.”

Nissan is also particularly proud of the Kicks e-Power safety and driver-assistance features, tucked into the Nissan 360˚ Safety Shield. Also appearing in the model for the first time is ProPilot, “an intelligent system designed to reduce driving stress, particularly on highways.” This pairs Lane Keeping Assist and Intelligent Cruise Control with Stop and Go operation — essentially centering the vehicle centered in its lane while maintaining a preset speed and safe distance from the vehicle ahead. Should the Kicks begin to drift out of its lane, the system will issue a warning and gently steer it back. This feature also allows the automobile to “stop and start more easily, reducing the burden of driving on highways and long-distance trips, as well as minimizing fatigue during the journey.”

Other new safety technologies aboard include Leading Car Departure Notification, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning that can monitor the movement of two vehicles ahead, Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning with Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Departure Prevention, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System. There’s also Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Around-View Monitor, Moving Object Detection, High-Beam Assist, and Driver Attention Alert.

Nissan Philippines is expected to preview the all-new Nissan Kicks e-Power at the forthcoming Philippine International Motor Show in June, with a formal launch by the third quarter of the year, per Mr. Kuan. The current-generation Kicks will cease production at the end of this month, after which the Nissan production line in Thailand will be retooled in preparation for the production of the next generation by June.

We had a chance to briefly drive the Kicks e-Power, and the experience, at least to this writer, was indeed a marked improvement in performance and looks over the model it will soon replace. The upgrade will be tangible, akin to an upmarket promotion for the nameplate that should win even more fans when it arrives here.