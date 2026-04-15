PROPERTY DEVELOPER Megaworld Corp. said it will begin land development for its P12-billion San Benito Private Estate in Lipa City, Batangas as part of its push to expand township projects outside Metro Manila.

In a statement on Tuesday, the listed company said it will start constructing roads, infrastructure, and other key components of the 25-hectare integrated wellness township in the coming months.

The project is being developed in partnership with CG Hospitality, the operator of The Farm at San Benito, a wellness resort under Marriott International’s Autograph Collection brand.

Megaworld said the township will feature residential lots, private villas, commercial developments, and leisure and wellness amenities, with future residents given access to The Farm’s facilities.

The company earlier disclosed it is investing about P12 billion in the project, one of its three township developments in Batangas, as it expands its footprint in growth areas outside the capital.

“The Philippines remains a premier global destination for medical and wellness tourism,” Alliance Global Group, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin L. Tan said, noting that the development aims to tap demand for wellness-oriented communities.

Megaworld is ramping up township expansion nationwide, with its capital expenditure program reaching P65 billion this year, driven largely by projects outside Metro Manila.

The Batangas project is expected to support the company’s strategy of integrating residential, commercial, and hospitality components within large-scale developments while tapping tourism-driven demand.

Megaworld has been expanding its township portfolio across key regional growth centers, positioning integrated developments as a major driver of recurring income and long-term value creation. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales