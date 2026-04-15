LISTED property developer Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG) reported a 14% increase in its 2025 net income to P2.77 billion from P2.44 billion a year earlier.

Revenues rose 12% to P16.40 billion from P14.64 billion in 2024, which the company attributed to construction progress, steady demand, and an expanded project portfolio.

“Our results reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio, the buoyancy of the Philippine housing market, and our focus on operational excellence,” CPG President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Marco R. Antonio said in a statement on Wednesday.

The First-Home Residential Developments (PHirst) segment accounted for the bulk of revenues at P12.3 billion, or 75% of the total.

Premium residential developments contributed P2.6 billion, or 16%, while commercial leasing and property management accounted for P0.9 billion, or 6%, and P0.5 billion, or 3%, respectively.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 21% to P5.28 billion, which the company said was supported by a 48% gross profit margin and contributions from both the PHirst and premium segments.

As of end-December 2025, total assets stood at P60.94 billion, while total liabilities reached P36.74 billion, resulting in stockholders’ equity of P24.20 billion.

CPG said it continues to pursue growth through a dual-brand strategy across key provincial corridors.

In its premium segment, the company launched Cerulean Residences, a 25-hectare master-planned project in General Trias, Cavite, as part of its expansion into suburban growth areas.

It also introduced PHirst Impressions Gen Tri, a 23.8-hectare development with more than 1,500 units, offering upgraded house designs, larger lot sizes, and expanded amenities following demand for PHirst Park Homes Gen Tri.

“We continue to ensure that capital is deployed selectively through phased developments, guided by clear return thresholds across both affordable and premium housing segments,” CPG Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations Rodel V. Marqueses said.

PHirst expanded into Mindanao with the launch of PHirst Park Homes Gen San, extending its geographic footprint.

CPG closed unchanged at P0.68 each on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno