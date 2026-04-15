CEBU Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) said its total capital expenditure (capex) for 2026 could reach around P20 billion on a consolidated basis, clarifying that an earlier P12 billion to P14 billion figure covered only the parent company.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, the listed developer said the higher capex includes spending by subsidiaries and joint venture projects, reflecting its broader development pipeline and expansion initiatives.

Of the total budget, about P12.7 billion, or 63%, is allocated for project development, while the remainder will fund land acquisitions and other capital expenditures across CLI and its related entities.

“As previously disclosed to regulatory authorities and in line with the company’s ongoing project pipeline and expansion initiatives, capital deployment covers both parent-level and project-level investments, including those undertaken through subsidiaries and joint ventures,” the company said.

The clarification follows CLI’s briefing on Tuesday, where it said it was setting aside P12 billion to P14 billion in capex for 2026.

In 2025, CLI posted a net income of P4.03 billion, while consolidated revenues reached P18.5 billion, supported by project completions and steady construction progress.

Excluding lot sales, real estate sales and related finance income rose 10% to P17.3 billion from P15.8 billion a year earlier, remaining the company’s main revenue driver.

CLI ended the year with residential reservations of P24.6 billion, up from P16.9 billion in 2024, supported by sustained demand across its portfolio.

The company has 132 projects across residential, office, hotel, co-living, co-working, mixed-use, and township developments in 18 cities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

At the local bourse, CLI shares fell by 0.40% to P2.49 each on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno