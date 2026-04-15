ROCKWELL LAND Corp. reported a 27.6% increase in attributable net income to P4.73 billion for 2025 from P3.71 billion in 2024, driven by higher residential revenues, growth in leasing income, and gains from the acquisition and consolidation of Alabang Commercial Corp. (ACC).

Total consolidated revenues rose 3.9% to P20.87 billion from P20.09 billion a year earlier, with residential sales accounting for about 75% of revenues, while commercial leasing contributed around 21%, the company said in its annual report released on Wednesday.

Residential revenues increased by 5% on higher project completion, while retail and leasing income grew 6% due to improved rental rates and occupancy.

Earnings were also supported by “the gain on the acquisition and consolidation of ACC” and increased contributions from affiliates.

Expenses rose during the period, with selling expenses increasing 9% due to higher sales bookings and project completions, while interest expense went up 11% on higher borrowing costs and loan balances.

Cost of real estate declined by 5%, partly offsetting the increase in expenses, while interest income fell 18% due to lower returns on contract receivables and short-term placements.

Income before tax rose to P6.72 billion from P5.30 billion in 2024. Provision for income tax increased to P1.41 billion, bringing net income to P5.31 billion for the year.

Reservation sales jumped 62% to P25.3 billion, driven by “strong demand for newly launched projects.”

The company’s commercial segment posted a 4% increase in revenues to P4.4 billion on higher leasing income supported by improved tenant sales and rental rates.

Shares of Rockwell Land rose 5.24% to close at P2.01 each, according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno