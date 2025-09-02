JOLLIBEE GROUP, the portfolio of brands under Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC), said Canada’s Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald recently met with its executives in Manila to explore potential supply chain partnerships to support the company’s expansion.

During the meeting, the delegation and Jollibee Group executives discussed collaborating on sourcing Canadian agricultural products and improving logistics to support the company’s North American growth, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“Canada remains a valuable and strategic market for the Jollibee Group — not only for expanding our store network, but also as a key partner in strengthening and localizing our supply chain,” Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

With the support of Canada’s agriculture and trade sectors, the Jollibee Group aims to unlock new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in the food service industry, the company said.

Mr. MacDonald was accompanied by a delegation of senior Canadian government officials, including Ambassador of Canada to the Philippines David Hartman, Executive Director of the Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office Diedrah Kelly, and Acting Senior Trade Commissioner at the Canadian Embassy Eleonor Rupprecht.

“Jollibee has made its way into the hearts of so many Canadians. We are grateful that you have chosen Canada to be one of your global expansion hubs and for contributing to the vibrant culinary industry in our country,” said Mr. MacDonald.

As of July 2025, the flagship brand Jollibee has grown to 28 stores across five provinces — 12 in Ontario, 8 in Alberta, and several more in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. Meanwhile, Smashburger, the Jollibee Group’s burger brand, operates six locations in Canada.

In a separate announcement on Monday, JFC said its affiliate Hyper Dynamic acquired additional JFC shares in seven different transactions executed on Aug. 29.

Hyper Dynamic acquired 14,590 shares at P232 each; 410 shares at P232.20 per share; 5,000 shares at P232.80; 5,000 shares at P233.20 each; 5,000 shares at P233.40; 5,000 shares at P233.60 per share; and 5,000 shares at P233.80 each.

With this, Hyper Dynamic now holds a total of 485.09 million shares, or a 43.29% stake in JFC, up from 43.27%.

For the second quarter, JFC reported an attributable net income of P3.21 billion, up 5.6% year on year, driven by higher system-wide sales (SWS).

SWS for the second quarter increased 19.6% to a record-high P114.5 billion from P95.8 billion a year ago. Revenue climbed 15.5% to P77.63 billion, while operating income rose 19.1% to P6.04 billion.

For the first half, JFC saw a 0.7% drop in attributable net income to P5.62 billion from P5.66 billion a year ago. SWS increased 19.2% to P217.74 billion, revenue rose 15% to P147.85 billion, and operating income grew 18.4% to P10.85 billion.

At the local bourse on Monday, JFC shares closed at P235.60, up P3.60 or 1.55%. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno and Ashley Erika O. Jose