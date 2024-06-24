Isuzu San Pablo turns 23, unveils ‘IOS’ dealership

1 of 2

Coinciding with the 23rd anniversary of Isuzu San Pablo, Gencars, Inc. inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art dealership in San Pablo City. The grand opening event, led by Gencars Chairman Edgard Cabangon, marked the unveiling of the largest Isuzu showroom to date.

Strategically relocated to Km 85 of Maharlika Highway, Brgy. San Ignacio, the new Isuzu San Pablo dealership is designed in accordance with the Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) new Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS). This modern design aims to elevate customer satisfaction and enhance both sales and after-sales experience.

Spanning a total area of 10,000 sq.m., with over 8,000 sq.m. dedicated to the showroom and service shop, the facility is said to set a new benchmark for Isuzu dealerships. The 753-sq.m. showroom, the largest in the Isuzu network, can display up to seven light commercial vehicles and two trucks, while still offering ample space for customer transactions, a waiting lounge, and accessories display.

The dealership’s expansive service shop is equipped with multiple bays, lifters, and other advanced repair equipment. It is capable of simultaneously servicing nine light commercial vehicles (LCVs), two light-duty trucks, and one heavy-duty truck simultaneously. This upgrade ensures that “both individual and fleet customers will receive timely and efficient service,” according to IPC in a release.

“As San Pablo City continues to flourish with new infrastructure and business developments, it’s fitting that our dealership evolves alongside the city. This new IOS facility, strategically relocated, allows us to meet the increasing demand and adapt to the changing needs of the market, offering excellent service to all of our customers,” said IPC President Tetsuya Fujita.

Meanwhile, Gencars said it remains committed to its core values, “maintaining its reputation for exceptional customer care, ensuring that customers get the same warm welcome and personalized service” in all of their dealerships. This continued dedication to customer satisfaction was highlighted by IPC, citing that this is the reason why Gencars has been continuously bagging the Dealer of the Year awards.

“We are very grateful for Isuzu Philippines for all the support. We at Gencars, Inc. are committed to continue to provide even better customer service to our customers here in San Pablo, especially now with our new bigger and better IOS dealership,” said Mr. Cabangon.

With the inauguration of the new Isuzu San Pablo dealership, IPC said it remains confident about strengthening its presence in the region, securing its number-one position in the truck market and boosting sales in the LCV segment.

For more information, visit www.isuzuphil.com or follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook.