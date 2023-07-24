SAIC Motor Philippines is new importer and distributor of MG

1 of 3

SAIC MOTOR PHILIPPINES, Inc. (SMP) is now the importer and distributor of Morris Garages (MG) products and services in the Philippines, and takes over after-sales operations as well.

This was announced during a recent event held for bank partners and MG dealer principals at The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati. Guests of honor included SAIC Motor Spain Vice-President Pedro Garcia and MG Motor Design Director Oleg Son.

Declared SMP President Felix Jiang, “Today, we mark the beginning of a new era in the Philippine automotive industry, one that will lead to a new wave of exceptional vehicles. SAIC Motor Philippines is poised to make a resounding impact in the automotive landscape, setting new benchmarks and redefining what it means to drive with excellence.”

At the event, SMP also previewed three fully electric MGs it will make available by Q4: MG 4, MG ZS EV, and MG Marvel R. Bringing in these vehicles is said to confirm SAIC’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge design.

SMP will also oversee MG’s dealership network in the Philippines — currently composed of 42 authorized dealer locations nationwide. Mr. Jiang, in his speech, announced the addition of four more dealerships before the close of 2023, and a goal to have 60 MG dealerships running by 2025.