THE METRO PACIFIC Tollways Corp. (MPTC) — operator of CCLEx, CAVITEx, CALAx, NLEx, NLEx Connector, and SCTEx — and MPT Mobility recently awarded the winners of their “Download, Drive, and Win” promo. In a release, the companies noted “a massive uptick in (MPT Drivehub app) downloads as a result of the promo,” surpassing targets.

“We’re very pleased that people responded well to our promo,” said MPTC President and CEO Rodrigo E. Franco. “The point of ‘Download, Drive, and Win’ was to show our appreciation for our customers, and to reward them in a manner befitting the season, and I personally think we got our message across, especially given the hesitation we initially anticipated.”

On Feb. 14, two winners both took home a brand-new MG ZS crossover SUV from the MG showroom in Greenhills, while 10 other winners will get to claim a cash prize of P100,000 each later this month. In addition to making the features of MPT DriveHub instantly available, the vehicles prizes have been installed with Easytrip RFIDs.

The awarding ceremony was attended by executives from MPTC and The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI) President and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla. “It is our distinct honor to be a part of this initiative with MPTC, knowing that the winners will soon embark on their best journeys yet behind the wheel of their brand-new MG ZS, and with the MPT DriveHub as their travel companion,” said Atty. Arcilla. TCCCI is the official MG distributor and service provider in the country.

MPT DriveHub was launched on March 1, 2022, coinciding with the opening of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEx). The app’s features accommodate both short and long drives, such as quick runs between cities or road trips provinces apart. With its real-time RFID balance check and reloading, toll fee computation, traffic advisory and emergency roadside assistance features, the app sets up each user for “the smoothest possible drive every time.”

MPT DriveHub can be used to reload the RFID accounts for all MPTC expressways: CCLEx, NLEx, SCTEx, NLEx Connector, CALAx, CAVITEx and CAVITEx C5 Link. For more information, visit the MPT DriveHub and official Facebook page. The application may be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play Store.