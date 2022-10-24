FILIPINO INDEPENDENT fuel company Seaoil has inked a partnership with the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig (PLP) to spearhead its Angat Pangarap program. Through the initiative, Seaoil will provide PLP with P1 million that will be awarded as incentive to its students who will place first in the National Licensure Examinations in the following courses: Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering, Bachelor of Elementary Education, and Bachelor of Secondary Education. The program is set to run for two years, and the unused portion will be earmarked for training and research programs for the faculty to strengthen the quality of education in the university.

Said Seaoil President for Retail Business and CFO Mark Yu, “Our students are the future of this society, hence we need to ensure they are driven to maximize the resources available to them and be accountable for their own learning. I hope this initiative will inspire many PLP students to not just top the licensure examinations, but to also give their best in everything that they do, whether in class or in their other endeavors.”

Remarked Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, “We were thinking of ways to encourage and inspire our students to do better in their studies. By collaborating with all stakeholders involved, led by Seaoil, we are now putting this to fruition. I hope the Angat Pangarap project will be an inspiration to our students — our future engineers, nurses, teachers, and accountants.”

Meanwhile, PLP Officer-in-Charge Dr. Reggie Maningas expressed, “The PLP community is grateful to Mr. Mark Yu and Seaoil Philippines for the Angat Pangarap project. We welcome this initiative with great excitement as it will engage parents and teachers alike in the academic lives of the students. This gives us renewed hope and commitment to improve the quality of tertiary education to our students.”