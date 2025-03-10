THE MOTORCYCLE Development Program Participants Association, Inc. (MDPPA) — through its “Tropang MAALAM” campaign — reminds all riders that the key to a safe and enjoyable trip with a passenger starts with the right habits. Transporting a back rider, in particular, requires not just skill but responsibility, awareness, and proper preparation.

First, helmets are not optional; the rider and passenger both need a certified, properly fitted helmet at all times. Loose or oversized helmets won’t provide proper protection, said MDPPA in a release. “If possible, get a full-face helmet for maximum safety,” it declared.

Next, how a passenger sits can make or break a ride. A proper seating position ensures balance, comfort, and safety for both. A passenger should wrap his or her hands securely around the rider’s waist, keeping the grip firm but comfortable. Then the passenger needs to sit as close as possible behind the rider and “move” with the rider — especially when navigating sharp turns or uneven roads — as one for better balance and control. The passenger’s knees should press lightly against the rider’s hips for optimum stability and to reduce sudden shifts in weight. The feet should always be firmly planted on the passenger foot pegs, and the motorcycle’s mirrors should be adjusted to ensure a clear view. The passenger must be aware not to obstruct the rider’s view through the mirrors, particularly when turning and overtaking.

Some don’ts: The passenger shouldn’t shift his or her weight unexpectedly, particularly when turning, or hold on to the rider’s shoulders and arms. The latter can affect steering. Finally, the passenger must never move suddenly as this can throw the motorcycle off balance.