Arts & Culture (07/16/25)

1 of 7

Intramuros Evenings begins with Ganito Na Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon?

THIS July, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Intramuros Administration are opening the Intramuros Evenings performance series with Ganito Na Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon? on July 19, 6:30 p.m., at Centro de Turismo, Intramuros, Manila. Written by Jose Victor Torres and directed by CCP Artistic Director Dennis Marasigan, this theater piece draws inspiration from the works of three National Artists: Alejandro Roces, F. Sionil Jose, and Eddie Romero. The 1950s-set story about an aging farmer stars members of the Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company, and brings up questions of identity, memory, and change. It is free and open to the public, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.



Eric Zamuco, Chati Coronel to exhibit at Silverlens

FROM July 19 to Aug. 16, artists Eric Zamuco and Chati Coronel will be mounting exhibitions at Silverlens Manila. Mr. Zamuco’s show, Sa Ilang, will feature new assemblages that continue the artist’s experiments using acrylic panels as syntax, drawing inspiration from the constructed notion of “the wilderness.” Meanwhile, Ms. Coronel’s show, Notes for Exaltation, will showcase her multi-layered paintings that depict a search for intrinsic knowledge and power through figures from Tarot and ancient Gnostic verses. Both exhibits will run until Aug. 16 at the Silverlens Gallery at 2263 Chino Roces Ext., Makati City.

VLF XX: Hinog extends its run for one night only

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has announced the return of VLF XX: Hinog with an extended run of three plays: Minating ni Mariah ang Manto ng Mommy ni Mama Mary by Eljay Castro Deldoc, Presidential Suite #2 by Siege Malvar, and Don’t Meow For Me, Catriona by Ryan Machado. It will take place for one night only, on July 24, 8 p.m., at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Blackbox Theater), CCP Complex, Pasay City. Tickets, priced at P800 (regular) and P1,000 (premium), are available at Ticketworld, Ticket2Me, and the CCP Box Office.

Norjan Abbas to exhibit at Gateway Gallery

THE exhibit Maria: A Kaleidoscope by artist Norjan Ismail Abbas is opening on July 26 at the Gateway Gallery. It is an exploration in presenting the traditional image of the Filipina in alternative Filipiniana attire, drawing from different images and roles of the Filipina at the turn of the 20th century and post-American period. Maria: A Kaleidoscope opens on July 26 at the Gateway Gallery Studio, Araneta City, Quezon City. It will run until Aug. 1.

Harold Pinter’s Betrayal translated into Filipino

THE play Kaliwaan, which is an adaptation of Betrayal by Harold Pinter, freely translated into Filipino by Guelan Varela-Luarca, will be coming to the stage in August. Presented by Stages Production Specialists, Inc. and co-presented by MusicArtes, Inc., it is directed by Loy Arcenas and stars Missy Maramara, Nor Domingo, and Ron Capinding. The limited, two-weekend run will be from Aug. 22 to 31. For the full schedule and to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/KaliwaanMNL2025. Tickets range in price from P800 to P1,250. It will be staged at The Mirror Studio Theater, SJG Bldg., 8463 Kalayaan Ave., Makati City.

SinagLarawan launches 2025 national photo contest

THE SinagLarawan Photo Contest is back to recognize the caliber and creativity of homegrown photographers from all over the country. Entries are being accepted until Sept. 25. SinagLarawan 2025’s theme, “Isa sa Isla,” is focused on showcasing water as central to bringing Filipinos together, whether through work or livelihood; cultural activities like festivals or rituals; simple, everyday community interactions; or during difficult times like natural disasters. The SinagLarawan Photo Contest is a Community Investment initiative of JTI Philippines.

Repertory Theater to stage Alice in Wonderland

THE fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland is coming to life in a staging by the Repertory Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA). It is based on the book by Lewis Carroll, with music, and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman and will be directed by Joy Virata and Cara Barredo. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,000 to P1,500, are available via bit.ly/RTYAAlice2025Waitlist. It will run from Aug. 23 to Dec. 14 at the REP Eastwood Theater, 4th Floor Eastwood Citywalk 2, Eastwood City, Quezon City.